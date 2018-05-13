Jump to content

The gang talks PS4 and Xbox sales numbers, Walmart E3 leaks, post-show Avengers Infinity War spoiler discussion and so much more!

Target "Deals" Week of 5/13-5/19: 10% off Nintendo eShop cards with preorder & more

Today, 07:08 PM
Weekly Ad: https://weeklyad.tar...0180513&page=11

 

Some "deals" located here too: https://www.target.c...tg5Z5tdv0?Nao=0

 

• $1 off select gaming shirts

• $20 off Dazzle Home Edition Software

• $50 off select X1S bundles

• $30 off Extinction: Deluxe Edition - Xbox One

• Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch Available Friday

 

• 10% off Nintendo eShop digital cards when you pre-order select Nintendo titles on Target.com. Not valid in stores

 

• And here's the real reason you should be at Target this week: Black Panther releases Tuesday


