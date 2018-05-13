Great deal considering it came out 3 weeks ago at $59.99 (yup and I'm the idiot that paid $47 after GCU at launch)
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6214300
South Park TFBW (Switch) -$39.99/$31.99 GCU @ BB
By theghost4413, Today, 07:22 PM
For anyone that had the season pass can they reccomend it? Im tempted to rebuy this in order to play the Casa Bonita dlc. Also the PS4 version is $19.99/15.99 GCU.
It's good but only like 2 hours long. The switch version does not include the dlc as far as I know just fyi.