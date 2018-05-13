Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

The gang talks PS4 and Xbox sales numbers, Walmart E3 leaks, post-show Avengers Infinity War spoiler discussion and so much more!

South Park TFBW (Switch) -$39.99/$31.99 GCU @ BB

By theghost4413, Today, 07:22 PM

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

Great deal considering it came out 3 weeks ago at $59.99 (yup and I'm the idiot that paid $47 after GCU at launch)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6214300

Royal High Knight  

Royal High Knight

Posted Today, 07:45 PM

For anyone that had the season pass can they reccomend it? Im tempted to rebuy this in order to play the Casa Bonita dlc. Also the PS4 version is $19.99/15.99 GCU.

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 07:52 PM

For anyone that had the season pass can they reccomend it? Im tempted to rebuy this in order to play the Casa Bonita dlc. Also the PS4 version is $19.99/15.99 GCU.


It's good but only like 2 hours long. The switch version does not include the dlc as far as I know just fyi.
Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810
