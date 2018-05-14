Jump to content

CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

The gang talks PS4 and Xbox sales numbers, Walmart E3 leaks, post-show Avengers Infinity War spoiler discussion and so much more!

AMEX offer spend $30+ at samsclub.com get $15 statement credit

By srac84, Today, 04:21 PM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 04:21 PM

works on anything on the site including sams club gift cards which can also be used at walmart.com or in store at both sams club and walmart..terms are below ...expires 6/14/2018

 

i plan on getting samsclub gifts cards 20 and 10 for 15 then buying a game for 50% off :)

 

 

Enrollment limited. Must first add offer to Card and use same Card to redeem. Only U.S.-issued American Express® Cards are eligible. Offer valid online via Samsclub.com and Sam’s Club mobile app (excluding the Scan and Go app). Valid only on US website. Not valid for purchases made in-Club, the Scan and Go app, and phone orders. Excludes prescription and photo purchases made via Sam’s Club mobile app, Sam’s Club fuel, and third Party Services offered to Sam's Club Members (Auto Buying Program, Payroll, Stationary, Checks, Healthcare, Legal Zoom, Photo Center, Business Payment Solutions, Samsclubcontacts.com, Accounting Services, Business Lending Center, Identity Protection Service, Business Printing). Offer valid on items shipped in the US. Excludes shipping to US Territories and internationally. See merchant website for shipping policy. Some merchants may not ship to all areas. Offer is non-transferable. Limit of 1 statement credit(s) per American Express® online account. Statement credit will appear on your billing statement within 90 days after 6/14/2018, provided that American Express receives information from the merchant about your qualifying purchase. Note that American Express may not receive information about your qualifying purchase from merchant until all items from your qualifying purchase have been provided/shipped by merchant. Statement credit may be reversed if qualifying purchase is returned/cancelled. If American Express does not receive information that identifies your transaction as qualifying for the offer, you will not receive the statement credit. For example, your transaction will not qualify if it is not made directly with the merchant. In addition, in most cases, you may not receive the statement credit if your transaction is made with an electronic wallet or through a third party or if the merchant uses a mobile or wireless card reader to process it. By adding an offer to a Card, you agree that American Express may send you communications about the offer. POID: GB07:0001


#2 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

15 for 30 is cool

 

90 day wait after 6/14 though lol


#3 big raj 8642  

big raj 8642

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

15 for 30 is cool

90 day wait after 6/14 though lol


Credit usually appear as pending immediately after purchase for Amex Offers.

#4 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

15 for 30 is cool

 

90 day wait after 6/14 though lol

yeah i did the lowes deal spend 50 get 10 for amazon thats going on now and got the credit 2 days later


