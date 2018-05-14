Jump to content

A Way Out (Xbox One Digital) $14.99 Best Buy

By PC Master Race, Today, 05:52 PM
Digital Sale

I seen this was on sale for $14.99 and I thought I would share it with anyone else if they're interested. You can only buy one per order but just place another order again for more keys.. I did this so my friend and I can play.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6182945

You know you only need one copy for two people to play, right?

Just FYI. As far as I understand, only one copy of the game is required even with two people playing online.

What I am not clear about, if I buy a copy and co op with one friend (they don’t pay) - BUT if I then co op with another friend, will they also play for free?

Buy one and report back to us 🤣

From what I've read, yep. They allow for limitless friends passes.

I guess he didn't seen that part.

Indeed you can play with one copy.

 

The person who owns the game invites the other player, who will then be prompted to download a "trial" version of the game. It's the full game, but it can only be played if your co-op partner owns the game.


If you own actual game and friend is playing via trial only you get the achievements/trophy

Yes, they will. Your friends can download a "trial" from Xbox Live or PSN. Once the person who owns the game sends the other person an invite code the game will launch via the "trial". Keep in mind that the person who does not own the game will not get any trophies or achievements for playing though. 


My friend and I like to earn achievements so it's better that we both own the game, but that is awesome you only need 1 copy to play with someone else.
