A Way Out (Xbox One Digital) $14.99 Best Buy

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

What I am not clear about, if I buy a copy and co op with one friend (they don’t pay) - BUT if I then co op with another friend, will they also play for free?

Yes, they will. Your friends can download a "trial" from Xbox Live or PSN. Once the person who owns the game sends the other person an invite code the game will launch via the "trial". Keep in mind that the person who does not own the game will not get any trophies or achievements for playing though.