CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

The gang talks PS4 and Xbox sales numbers, Walmart E3 leaks, post-show Avengers Infinity War spoiler discussion and so much more!

Hyperkin Duke Xbox One Wired Controller Ships 5/25

By Fadikun, Today, 06:21 PM
Hyperkin Duke Xbox One Controller

#1 Fadikun  

Fadikun

Posted Today, 06:21 PM

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

$69.99 from Microsoft.com. I know MSRP price but these have been hard to find.

#2 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Man I totally dig this controller. I actually liked the big one for shooters back in the day. BUT, why did they make it WIRED? Why?!?!?! 


#3 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Man I totally dig this controller. I actually liked the big one for shooters back in the day. BUT, why did they make it WIRED? Why?!?!?! 

all third party xbox one controllers are wired, something about proprietary tech MS wont share


#4 Mister Squirrel  

Mister Squirrel

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

Everyone always complains about the buttons and while I admit they weren’t nearly as good as the perfected S controller and future 360 and One controllers, I don’t even really care about that. What kills me was the damn right analog stick. I really wish they would have included an interchangeable concave stick to switch with because back when i used a Duke it made me want to pull my hair out I hated the stick that much lol. Now I’d pay whatever they asked if they re-released the S controller... that was my favorite to this day and I’d use that over any other model. I also wish they never got rid of the black and white buttons. They were perfect for Halo and could have been used in addition to the bumpers!
Spoiler

#5 Fadikun  

Fadikun

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

Out of stock for now. I did see that some GameStops had it available in store.

#6 SonictheHedgehog1337  

SonictheHedgehog1337

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

Thanks for reminding me. There are a lot in stock around me. I called to put one on hold. The last thing I need is another xbox one controller, but this is a cool collector's item. 


#7 Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 08:08 PM

When I saw it, this was the very first question also. Found out that this is in fact the reason. Still cool though, with it being wired I see it as just another nod to the ol Duke.

 

They just had to put that boot up in the center of the controller... damn you. Now I need one.


#8 bigbadboaz  

bigbadboaz

Posted Today, 09:31 PM

It's hard for me to understand any level of demand for this given the sentiment back in the day. And I 100% agree it was an awful controller.


