Hyperkin Duke Xbox One Wired Controller Ships 5/25
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 183 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:21 PM
$69.99 from Microsoft.com. I know MSRP price but these have been hard to find.
#2 Super Nintendo CAGiversary! 2163 Posts Joined 7.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab
Man I totally dig this controller. I actually liked the big one for shooters back in the day. BUT, why did they make it WIRED? Why?!?!?!
#3
Posted Today, 06:42 PM
all third party xbox one controllers are wired, something about proprietary tech MS wont share
#4 I play in traffic CAGiversary! 422 Posts Joined 3.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:19 PM
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 183 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:22 PM
#6 CheapAssGamer4Life CAGiversary! 7545 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:01 PM
Out of stock for now. I did see that some GameStops had it available in store.
Thanks for reminding me. There are a lot in stock around me. I called to put one on hold. The last thing I need is another xbox one controller, but this is a cool collector's item.
#7 Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary! 1525 Posts Joined 3.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:08 PM
When I saw it, this was the very first question also. Found out that this is in fact the reason. Still cool though, with it being wired I see it as just another nod to the ol Duke.
They just had to put that boot up in the center of the controller... damn you. Now I need one.
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 172 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:31 PM
It's hard for me to understand any level of demand for this given the sentiment back in the day. And I 100% agree it was an awful controller.
