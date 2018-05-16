Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

The gang talks PS4 and Xbox sales numbers, Walmart E3 leaks, post-show Avengers Infinity War spoiler discussion and so much more!

Wonder Boy: Dragon's Trap $9.99 all platforms (Digital)

By latin trident, Today, 01:53 PM

latin trident  

latin trident

Posted Today, 01:53 PM

Title says it all. Check your digital shop platform for it (PS4, Xbox1, Steam, Nintendo Switch). I'm still debating whether I should wait and hope for Physical to be this low...

john718  

john718

Posted Today, 02:25 PM

Can u provide a link or tell us from where?

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

Cool; I hadn't heard about it until it caught my eye at a store.

nightmare452  

nightmare452

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

Can u provide a link or tell us from where?


He states they are available on the digital shops. Where else would they be.

Example:
Xbox: https://www.microsof...ap/bvg6n37lfl8m
Nintendo: https://www.nintendo...ons-trap-switch

Shimrra  

Shimrra

Posted Today, 02:37 PM

PS4 still shows up as $20 for me. 


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 02:53 PM

Seems like a great fit for the Switch, but lack of an account system has me reluctant to buy any more digital goodies from Nintendo.

Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

Seems like a great fit for the Switch, but lack of an account system has me reluctant to buy any more digital goodies from Nintendo.

They've had an account system for a while.


defpally  

defpally

Posted Today, 04:06 PM

Cool; I hadn't heard about it until it caught my eye at a store.

It's a cool game, and the artwork is fantastic - but, it is exactly the same game.  It has one of those features you can switch back and forth from old style graphics to new art on the fly, so it has to play exactly the same.  What that means is it has some of the same old issues of Master System games.  Simplistic bosses with very rigid patterns that are more "functional" than interesting.  Also, the late game it is fairly difficult to figure out where to go next.


darkasian  

darkasian

Posted Today, 04:06 PM

Thanks for pointing this out. Downloading this later.

oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

PS4 still shows up as $20 for me. 

Price should adjust in cart


