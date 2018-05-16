Wonder Boy: Dragon's Trap $9.99 all platforms (Digital)

Posted Today, 04:06 PM

Cool; I hadn't heard about it until it caught my eye at a store.

It's a cool game, and the artwork is fantastic - but, it is exactly the same game. It has one of those features you can switch back and forth from old style graphics to new art on the fly, so it has to play exactly the same. What that means is it has some of the same old issues of Master System games. Simplistic bosses with very rigid patterns that are more "functional" than interesting. Also, the late game it is fairly difficult to figure out where to go next.