Wonder Boy: Dragon's Trap $9.99 all platforms (Digital)
Can u provide a link or tell us from where?
He states they are available on the digital shops. Where else would they be.
Xbox: https://www.microsof...ap/bvg6n37lfl8m
Nintendo: https://www.nintendo...ons-trap-switch
PS4 still shows up as $20 for me.
Seems like a great fit for the Switch, but lack of an account system has me reluctant to buy any more digital goodies from Nintendo.
They've had an account system for a while.
Cool; I hadn't heard about it until it caught my eye at a store.
It's a cool game, and the artwork is fantastic - but, it is exactly the same game. It has one of those features you can switch back and forth from old style graphics to new art on the fly, so it has to play exactly the same. What that means is it has some of the same old issues of Master System games. Simplistic bosses with very rigid patterns that are more "functional" than interesting. Also, the late game it is fairly difficult to figure out where to go next.
Price should adjust in cart