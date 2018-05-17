NES MINI PREORDERS are opened! Europe only not USA
Posted Yesterday, 04:19 PM
https://www.amazon.i...=A11IL2PNWYJU7H
https://www.amazon.d...mini controller
For a extra controller
https://www.amazon.d...=A3JWKAKR8XB7XF
please not USA preorders have not gone live yet
I tried to import from Amazon Italy won't ship to USA but es and De do
Posted Yesterday, 04:23 PM
...Ok, but the SNES mini isn't hard to find and Nintendo already said they were going to keep making the NES mini available, so is there really that big of a need to rush and import from another country?
Posted Yesterday, 04:29 PM
...Ok, but the SNES mini isn't hard to find and Nintendo already said they were going to keep making the NES mini available, so is there really that big of a need to rush and import from another country?
SNES mini still sells out at all online retailers and wasn't easy to find for months after release, you may as well lock an order in and just cancel later. The controllers especially were almost impossible to find officially, I only ever got a single Nintendo branded NES pad over the entire release cycle
Posted Yesterday, 04:35 PM
...Ok, but the SNES mini isn't hard to find and Nintendo already said they were going to keep making the NES mini available, so is there really that big of a need to rush and import from another country?
I'm just trying to help people snag a order so they don't have to worry about not getting one
Posted Yesterday, 04:55 PM
Waiting for Amazon US
Posted Yesterday, 05:00 PM
Please change the title of this posting to include *** NOT IN USA***
Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM
I'm just trying to help people snag a order so they don't have to worry about not getting one
Yeah, I get that - But at this point I don't understand the rush and fervor. I can walk into any Target, Wal-Mart, or Best Buy in my city and see at least 4 SNES Mini at any time on a shelf, and from what I understand the NES will continue to be in production to correct the (massive) supply issues from the original release. Given that, importing it from Europe comes across as really excessive.
To each their own, though, I guess.
Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM
sorry y'all I was just in a hurry to make this but I did change the title
Please change the title of this posting to include *** NOT IN USA***
Posted Yesterday, 05:07 PM
SNES mini still sells out at all online retailers and wasn't easy to find for months after release, you may as well lock an order in and just cancel later. The controllers especially were almost impossible to find officially, I only ever got a single Nintendo branded NES pad over the entire release cycle
Really? Both of the TRU stores in my city have had them on the shelves since the NES Mini was discontinued. They still had them last weekend when I went to check the clearance status. If you want I'll check if they still have the official ones this weekend.
Posted Yesterday, 05:15 PM
*Looks at the two sitting on a shelf*
I think I'm good.
Posted Yesterday, 05:33 PM
Really? Both of the TRU stores in my city have had them on the shelves since the NES Mini was discontinued. They still had them last weekend when I went to check the clearance status. If you want I'll check if they still have the official ones this weekend.
Congrats on living in a city that no one else lives in and/or goes to...
Posted Yesterday, 05:36 PM
Really? Both of the TRU stores in my city have had them on the shelves since the NES Mini was discontinued. They still had them last weekend when I went to check the clearance status. If you want I'll check if they still have the official ones this weekend.
*official* NES Mini controllers? even Wario couldn't find official controllers except for the initial small batch Amazon put up.
Posted Yesterday, 05:43 PM
...Ok, but the SNES mini isn't hard to find and Nintendo already said they were going to keep making the NES mini available, so is there really that big of a need to rush and import from another country?
Because until this week, the SNES has been impossible to find. I *still* don't see it on real, physical store shelves
Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM
Preordered a controller--thanks OP.
If you're importing, see if your CC charges foreign transaction fees. If not, then order in euro rather than dollars; you'll get a better exchange rate than what Amazon will give you.
Posted Yesterday, 06:25 PM
Because until this week, the SNES has been impossible to find. I *still* don't see it on real, physical store shelves
I mean I've honestly been seeing it every time I walk into a Target or Best Buy for at least two months. Columbus, OH isn't the biggest city, but we're not exactly a dead spot in the middle of nowhere with one traffic light, either.
Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM
*official* NES Mini controllers? even Wario couldn't find official controllers except for the initial small batch Amazon put up.
Pretty sure, yeah. Like I said, I'll check again this weekend. I may be wrong, but worth a look I suppose.
Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM
if you guys wait a little, Nintendo is bringing both the NES & SNES Classics back June 29th.
Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM
Yeah we know, nobody has much faith that the NES is going to be readily available at launch
I'm kinda curious if the NES that comes out is going to run on the SNES classic's hardware or if they're going to use the same original hw
Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM
FYI: NES Mini Classic will be on sale in JUNE and it'll be like SNES Mini Classic. It's on TV NEWS this week. No worry everyone will get 1
Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM
(Still trying to sell my extra UK SNES Mini for what I paid for it)
Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM
The nes controllers work on the snes mini. I may pick one up if and when they are available on amazon or best buy websites. I really don't see any need for a nes mini.
Posted Today, 12:12 AM
The nes controllers work on the snes mini.
What will you do when you need X and Y and the 2 shoulder buttons?