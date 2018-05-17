Jump to content

The gang talks State of Decay 2, Work 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, Labo, and how Mrs. Cheapy found A Way Out.

NES MINI PREORDERS are opened! Europe only not USA

By Shadowmoses12, Yesterday, 04:19 PM

#1 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1107 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Yesterday, 04:19 PM

https://www.amazon.es/dp/B01IFJEWTM/

https://www.amazon.i...=A11IL2PNWYJU7H



https://www.amazon.d...mini controller
For a extra controller

https://www.amazon.d...=A3JWKAKR8XB7XF

please not USA preorders have not gone live yet

I tried to import from Amazon Italy won't ship to USA but es and De do

#2 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   234 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 04:23 PM

...Ok, but the SNES mini isn't hard to find and Nintendo already said they were going to keep making the NES mini available, so is there really that big of a need to rush and import from another country?


#3 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 04:29 PM

...Ok, but the SNES mini isn't hard to find and Nintendo already said they were going to keep making the NES mini available, so is there really that big of a need to rush and import from another country?

SNES mini still sells out at all online retailers and wasn't easy to find for months after release, you may as well lock an order in and just cancel later. The controllers especially were almost impossible to find officially, I only ever got a single Nintendo branded NES pad over the entire release cycle


#4 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1107 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Yesterday, 04:35 PM

...Ok, but the SNES mini isn't hard to find and Nintendo already said they were going to keep making the NES mini available, so is there really that big of a need to rush and import from another country?


I'm just trying to help people snag a order so they don't have to worry about not getting one

#5 Boss   [Removed by Admin] CAGiversary!   1902 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Boss

Posted Yesterday, 04:55 PM

Waiting for Amazon US


#6 texasitalianboy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   26 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

texasitalianboy

Posted Yesterday, 05:00 PM

 

Please change the title of this posting to include *** NOT IN USA***


#7 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   234 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM

I'm just trying to help people snag a order so they don't have to worry about not getting one

Yeah, I get that - But at this point I don't understand the rush and fervor.  I can walk into any Target, Wal-Mart, or Best Buy in my city and see at least 4 SNES Mini at any time on a shelf, and from what I understand the NES will continue to be in production to correct the (massive) supply issues from the original release.  Given that, importing it from Europe comes across as really excessive.

 

To each their own, though, I guess.


#8 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1107 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM

 
Please change the title of this posting to include *** NOT IN USA***

sorry y'all I was just in a hurry to make this but I did change the title

#9 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   234 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 05:07 PM

SNES mini still sells out at all online retailers and wasn't easy to find for months after release, you may as well lock an order in and just cancel later. The controllers especially were almost impossible to find officially, I only ever got a single Nintendo branded NES pad over the entire release cycle

Really?  Both of the TRU stores in my city have had them on the shelves since the NES Mini was discontinued.  They still had them last weekend when I went to check the clearance status.  If you want I'll check if they still have the official ones this weekend.


#10 Sporkis   Will Duel 4 Mead! CAGiversary!   1707 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Sporkis

Posted Yesterday, 05:15 PM

*Looks at the two sitting on a shelf*

 

I think I'm good. :)


#11 CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted Yesterday, 05:33 PM

Really? Both of the TRU stores in my city have had them on the shelves since the NES Mini was discontinued. They still had them last weekend when I went to check the clearance status. If you want I'll check if they still have the official ones this weekend.


Congrats on living in a city that no one else lives in and/or goes to...

#12 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 05:36 PM

Really?  Both of the TRU stores in my city have had them on the shelves since the NES Mini was discontinued.  They still had them last weekend when I went to check the clearance status.  If you want I'll check if they still have the official ones this weekend.

*official* NES Mini controllers? even Wario couldn't find official controllers except for the initial small batch Amazon put up.


#13 Mando44646   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   159 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Mando44646

Posted Yesterday, 05:43 PM

...Ok, but the SNES mini isn't hard to find and Nintendo already said they were going to keep making the NES mini available, so is there really that big of a need to rush and import from another country?

Because until this week, the SNES has been impossible to find. I *still* don't see it on real, physical store shelves 


#14 kevlar51   eats babies CAGiversary!   1154 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

kevlar51

Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM

Preordered a controller--thanks OP.

If you're importing, see if your CC charges foreign transaction fees. If not, then order in euro rather than dollars; you'll get a better exchange rate than what Amazon will give you.


#15 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   234 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 06:25 PM

Because until this week, the SNES has been impossible to find. I *still* don't see it on real, physical store shelves 

I mean I've honestly been seeing it every time I walk into a Target or Best Buy for at least two months.  Columbus, OH isn't the biggest city, but we're not exactly a dead spot in the middle of nowhere with one traffic light, either.


#16 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   234 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM

*official* NES Mini controllers? even Wario couldn't find official controllers except for the initial small batch Amazon put up.

Pretty sure, yeah.  Like I said, I'll check again this weekend.  I may be wrong, but worth a look I suppose.


#17 omegafox84  

omegafox84

Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM

if you guys wait a little, Nintendo is bringing both the NES & SNES Classics back June 29th.


#18 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM

Yeah we know, nobody has much faith that the NES is going to be readily available at launch

 

I'm kinda curious if the NES that comes out is going to run on the SNES classic's hardware or if they're going to use the same original hw


#19 Masterkyo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   11320 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Masterkyo

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

FYI: NES Mini Classic  will be on sale in JUNE and it'll be like SNES Mini Classic.  It's on TV NEWS this week. No worry everyone will get 1 :)


#20 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2438 Posts   Joined 4.4 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

(Still trying to sell my extra UK SNES Mini for what I paid for it)  :-


#21 Timbobway  

Timbobway

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM

The nes controllers work on the snes mini.  I may pick one up if and when they are available on amazon or best buy websites.  I really don't see any need for a nes mini.


#22 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

The nes controllers work on the snes mini.


What will you do when you need X and Y and the 2 shoulder buttons?
