The gang talks State of Decay 2, Work 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, Labo, and how Mrs. Cheapy found A Way Out.

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition FREE for PC on Humble Bundle

By Jiryn, Yesterday, 07:01 PM
Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition free on Humble Bundle through Saturday

https://www.humblebu...ltimate-edition

 

This is for the PC/STEAM

 


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM

Free is good, and this was compared to Civilization 4 back in the day.


Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM

Thank you.


