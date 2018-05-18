Best Buy GCU is being Discontinued?

According to someone claiming to be a BB employee GCU is no longer being sold, so once your subscription runs out it's over.
Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM
Its no longer available online... :(
Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM
Can confirm when you click to renew online it says:
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM
Great. I was going to get GCU this week after letting it lapse last year. So much for that.
That leaves Amazon for any discount? And they are raising their yearly sub price? that noise.
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM
dammit, mine ran out and i was about to renew this past week. WTF
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM
How long until someone blames new subscribers for ruining the value and ultimately killing it.
Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM
At least there’s still Prime discounts.
Now only if Amazon would start carrying first party Sony titles.
Glad I preordered Detroit a few days ago with my GCU discount.
I can guarantee that Amazon will phase out the Prime discount now that the very reason they started it is gone.
Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM
anyway to still get it in the store?
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM
So if you go in store and renew for 2 more years, they will keep honoring the 20% until it runs out?
Posted Yesterday, 10:32 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:32 PM
So if you go in store and renew for 2 more years, they will keep honoring the 20% until it runs out?
Sounds like the registers won't allow it to be sold in stores as of today either.
Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM
Sounds like the registers won't allow it to be sold in stores as of today either.
the letter says employees to stop offering it and it will stop prompting for it, it doesn't say the purchase will be blocked today.. maybe tomorrow though
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
This! Think old Jeffy boy is going to keep it around after this? Lol.
I'd still rather give Best Buy my business. I am done with Amazon.
Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM
Can anyone actually confirm if it still works in store or not?
Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
People are saying it doesn't scan anymore.
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Like 3 posts before yours:
Just tried in store and it's no longer in the system...
Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM
Lame. Good while it lasted. Still got one month left on my membership, might as well put some pre orders in while i still can
Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM
i never really understood how they were making money on it anyway. 20% off is probably a good amount of their profit. They were probably trying to make it up in volume and as a loss leader to accessories and getting people in the store but their numbers probably showed it didn't give enough benefit.