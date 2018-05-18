Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

The gang talks State of Decay 2, Work 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, Labo, and how Mrs. Cheapy found A Way Out.

Best Buy GCU is being Discontinued?

By ForgedInFire, Yesterday, 10:23 PM

#1 ForgedInFire  

ForgedInFire

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM

According to someone claiming to be a BB employee GCU is no longer being sold, so once your subscription runs out it's over.

 

Francision

Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM  

Francision

Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM

Wait, what!? This was the only reason why I shopped at Bestbuy! 😱
#3 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM

Big if true.  I will see no reason to buy games from them going forward.  Good thing I have a membership until 2020.

 

Also I hate their new branding, looks super generic.


#4 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

Its no longer available online... :(


#5 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM

Its no longer available online... :(

Can confirm when you click to renew online it says:

 

"We’re sorry, something went wrong.
You can use our search bar or pick a category below. If you typed in a URL, check it for errors."
 
I guess taking it away over black Friday was just the beginning of the end.  Sad sad news here.

#6 Tjoeb123  

Tjoeb123

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

Seems legit.

I don't really care much for buying physical games these days but why discontinue something that's been working so well?

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

According to someone claiming to be a BB employee GCU is no longer being sold, so once your subscription runs out it's over.

At least there’s still Prime discounts.
Now only if Amazon would start carrying first party Sony titles.

Glad I preordered Detroit a few days ago with my GCU discount.

Finished Games for 2018

The Angry Snack

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM  

The Angry Snack

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

Great. I was going to get GCU this week after letting it lapse last year. So much for that.

 

That leaves Amazon for any discount? And they are raising their yearly sub price?  Fuck that noise.


ctrek3

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM  

ctrek3

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

Its no longer available online... :(

dammit, mine ran out and i was about to renew this past week. WTF


vic_x51

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM  

vic_x51

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

I bet they'll refund people's gcu rather than let them use it beyond 2018 until it expires.

#11 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

How long until someone blames new subscribers for ruining the value and ultimately killing it.  :-


bojay1997

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM  

bojay1997

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

At least there’s still Prime discounts.
Now only if Amazon would start carrying first party Sony titles.

Glad I preordered Detroit a few days ago with my GCU discount.

I can guarantee that Amazon will phase out the Prime discount now that the very reason they started it is gone.  


jrr6415sun

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM  

jrr6415sun

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

anyway to still get it in the store?


Fades

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM  

Fades

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM

They should at least come up with an alternative otherwise I don't see how people will buy games from BestBuy. In reality they were probably losing to much money.

Donken

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM  

Donken

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM

So if you go in store and renew for 2 more years, they will keep honoring the 20% until it runs out?


Donut2922

Posted Yesterday, 10:32 PM  

Donut2922

Posted Yesterday, 10:32 PM

Fuck

The end is coming

#17 ForgedInFire  

ForgedInFire

Posted Yesterday, 10:32 PM

So if you go in store and renew for 2 more years, they will keep honoring the 20% until it runs out?

Sounds like the registers won't allow it to be sold in stores as of today either.


zanza03

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM  

zanza03

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM

Just tried in store and it's no longer in the system...

dizee

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM  

dizee

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM

k no reason to shop at best buy then


#20 Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM

It was good while it lasted.

I remember the days of buying/trading in games over and over and getting a metric fuckton of credit. Once they killed that gravy train, I knew the programs time was limited.

RIP GCU. Forever in our hearts.

jrr6415sun

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM  

jrr6415sun

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

Sounds like the registers won't allow it to be sold in stores as of today either.

the letter says employees to stop offering it and it will stop prompting for it, it doesn't say the purchase will be blocked today.. maybe tomorrow though


The Angry Snack

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM  

The Angry Snack

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

I can guarantee that Amazon will phase out the Prime discount now that the very reason they started it is gone.  

This! Think old Jeffy boy is going to keep it around after this? Lol.

 

I'd still rather give Best Buy my business. I am done with Amazon.


#23 krivas95  

krivas95

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

Damn I should've extended my subscription for two more years :( mine expires next year

aether23

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM  

aether23

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM

Can anyone actually confirm if it still works in store or not?


Blade

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM  

Blade

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM

The Dead Texan

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM  

The Dead Texan

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Can anyone actually confirm if it still works in store or not?

 

People are saying it doesn't scan anymore. 


#27 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Can anyone actually confirm if it still works in store or not?


Someone confirmed earlier in the thread it's no longer working in stores. I just texted my old co-workers there too to get some further info if possible.

Incredibly stupid move by BB. If they don't replace it with a new program they're about to lose a shit ton of customers

THESE ARE ALL THE (PHYSICAL) GAMES I OWN. | YEARLY SPENDING ON GAMES.

 

Steam: Miker525 | XBL: Miker525 | PSN: MikeRosenberg

- If you add me give me a heads up so I know to not auto decline it -

#28 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Can anyone actually confirm if it still works in store or not?

Like 3 posts before yours:

 

Just tried in store and it's no longer in the system...


aether23

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM  

aether23

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

Like 3 posts before yours:

Lame. Good while it lasted. Still got one month left on my membership, might as well put some pre orders in while i still can


jrr6415sun

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM  

jrr6415sun

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

i never really understood how they were making money on it anyway. 20% off is probably a good amount of their profit. They were probably trying to make it up in volume and as a loss leader to accessories and getting people in the store but their numbers probably showed it didn't give enough benefit.


