CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

The gang talks State of Decay 2, Work 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, Labo, and how Mrs. Cheapy found A Way Out.

Xbox $50 Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $41.79 at CDKeys

By kobe92, Today, 02:08 AM
kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

CD Keys has Xbox $50 Gift Card (Digital Code) on sale for $43.99.

You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.

Price becomes $41.79


DietKFC
Posted Today, 03:25 AM  

DietKFC

Posted Today, 03:25 AM

Thanks Kobe, these V-bucks don't pay for themselves you know. 


awp
Posted Today, 03:54 AM  

awp

Posted Today, 03:54 AM

The new GCU has arrived!

Thebacklash
Posted Today, 04:01 AM  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

Should put in there you need facetracking account for the 5% additional..


IronChariot
Posted Today, 04:03 AM  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 04:03 AM

I've been out of the game for awhile on Xbox cards. Can you use them on the Windows 10 Microsoft store?


