CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

The gang talks State of Decay 2, Work 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, Labo, and how Mrs. Cheapy found A Way Out.

Prismata FREE for PC on Steam

By eugaet, Yesterday, 09:56 PM

#1 eugaet  

eugaet

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

Prismata is currently free (to keep) on Steam. Offer expires Monday May 21st 10AM PDT.

Clicking Install Game should be enough to get it registered to your account.

 

https://store.steamp...90220/Prismata/

 

 

 


#2 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM

I posted this deal in the Steam deals thread yesterday, but it's all good.
#3 eugaet  

eugaet

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM

Yep, I see it now. CAG search didn't pick it up until I was in the thread.

I've been around well long enough to know to search first. Chalk that one up to a broken search function.


#4 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM

It's OK, buddy. Perhaps more people will see now.
#5 usagi  

usagi

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

Free trading cards here I come.


#6 Khach86  

Khach86

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

I think its free to play now


