Fry's Ads 5/20-26

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$14.99
Kirby Triple Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Super Mario 3D Land
Ultimate NES Remix
$29.99
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Pokemon Ultra Sun
$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$19.99
Call of Duty: WWII Cable Guy Device Holder
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Black Snakebyte Gamepad
Blue Snakebyte Gamepad
Grey Snakebyte Gamepad
$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$34.99
For Honor
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Agony (Avail. Tue.)
Dark Souls: Remastered
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Detroit: Become Human (Avail. Fri.)
Tennis World Tour (Avail. Tue.)
$199.99
Razer Panthera Arcade Stick
$249.99
Razer Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
Switch
$49.99
Super Mario Odyssey
$59.99
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
Kirby Star Allies
XBox One
$19.99
Call of Duty: WWII Cable Guy Device Holder
$27.99
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Agony (Avail. Tue.)
Dark Souls: Remastered (Avail. Fri.)
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Tennis World Tour (Avail. Tue.)
$54.99
XBox Live Gold 12 Month Membership
$59.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$64.99
Grey/Green Wireless Controller
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Sea of Thieves
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ $50 Gift Card (B&M only)
PC
$8.99
Speedlink Ferus Gaming Keyboard
$19.99
Roccat LUA Optical Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse
Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset
Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Asus ROG Gladius II Origin Gaming Mouse
Roccat Horde Aimo Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset
$119.99
Razer Man O'War 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset
$149.99
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback 8 Console
Blu-Ray
$1.99
About Last Night (2014)
America's National Treasures
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand
Bruno
Dream House
Driven to Kill
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
Ganges
Good Neighbors
Milk
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Parkland
Persecuted
Reach Me
Salem Witch Trials
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series Vol. 1
Unleashed
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water
$4.99
The Boss (Blu+DVD)
The Breakfast Club
Broken City
Casino (1995)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Fiddler on the Roof
Happy Gilmore
Inglourious Basterds
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
Mallrats
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Quigley Down Under
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)
$7.99
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Underworld: Blood Wars
$8.99
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Krampus (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
$12.99?
The Cat Returns (Blu+DVD)
From Up on Poppy Hill (Blu+DVD)
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbors the Yamadas (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Pom Poko (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)
Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)
Whisper of the Heart (Blu+DVD)
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
$14.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Underworld: Blood Wars (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
(7 more titles at this price?)
$16.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
(7 more titles at this price?)
$19.99
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
$24.99
Batman Begins (4K+Blu)
The Dark Knight (4K+Blu)
The Dark Knight Rises (4K+Blu)
$32.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $36.99
The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)
$149.99
Harry Potter 8-Film Collection (4K+Blu)
DVD
$9.99?
Castle in the Sky
The Cat Returns
My Neighbors the Yamadas
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
Pom Poko
Porco Rosso
The Secret World of Arrietty
Tales From Earthsea
Whisper of the Heart
$14.99
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
