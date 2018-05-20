Fry's Ads 5/20-26

Posted Today, 07:35 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$14.99

Kirby Triple Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Super Mario 3D Land

Ultimate NES Remix



$29.99

Pokemon Ultra Moon

Pokemon Ultra Sun



$149.99

Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld



PS4



$19.99

Call of Duty: WWII Cable Guy Device Holder



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Black Snakebyte Gamepad

Blue Snakebyte Gamepad

Grey Snakebyte Gamepad



$29.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$34.99

For Honor



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Agony (Avail. Tue.)

Dark Souls: Remastered



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Detroit: Become Human (Avail. Fri.)

Tennis World Tour (Avail. Tue.)



$199.99

Razer Panthera Arcade Stick



$249.99

Razer Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



Switch



$49.99

Super Mario Odyssey



$59.99

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Kirby Star Allies



XBox One



$19.99

Call of Duty: WWII Cable Guy Device Holder



$27.99

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$29.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Agony (Avail. Tue.)

Dark Souls: Remastered (Avail. Fri.)



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Tennis World Tour (Avail. Tue.)



$54.99

XBox Live Gold 12 Month Membership



$59.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$64.99

Grey/Green Wireless Controller



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Sea of Thieves



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ $50 Gift Card (B&M only)



PC



$8.99

Speedlink Ferus Gaming Keyboard



$19.99

Roccat LUA Optical Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse

Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset

Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Asus ROG Gladius II Origin Gaming Mouse

Roccat Horde Aimo Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset



$119.99

Razer Man O'War 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset



$149.99

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard



Miscellaneous



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Atari Flashback 8 Console



Blu-Ray



$1.99

About Last Night (2014)

America's National Treasures

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand

Bruno

Dream House

Driven to Kill

Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion

Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris

Ganges

Good Neighbors

Milk

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Parkland

Persecuted

Reach Me

Salem Witch Trials

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways

Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet

Serenity Travel Series Vol. 1

Unleashed

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: Planet Water



$4.99

The Boss (Blu+DVD)

The Breakfast Club

Broken City

Casino (1995)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)

Fiddler on the Roof

Happy Gilmore

Inglourious Basterds

Jobs (Blu+DVD)

Knocked Up

Mallrats

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Quigley Down Under

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)

Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)

Slap Shot

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)

The World's End (Blu+DVD)



$7.99

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Underworld: Blood Wars



$8.99

Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)

Krampus (Blu+DVD)

A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)



$12.99?

The Cat Returns (Blu+DVD)

From Up on Poppy Hill (Blu+DVD)

Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)

Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)

My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (Blu+DVD)

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)

Pom Poko (Blu+DVD)

Ponyo (Blu+DVD)

Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)

Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)

Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)

Whisper of the Heart (Blu+DVD)



$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)



$14.99

Battleship (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Underworld: Blood Wars (4K+Blu)

Van Helsing (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)

(7 more titles at this price?)



$16.99

American Made (4K+Blu)

The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)

Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)

Extreme Nature Collection (4K)

Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)

Get Out (4K+Blu)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Sing (4K+Blu)

Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)

(7 more titles at this price?)



$19.99

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Blu+DVD)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Blu+DVD)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



$24.99

Batman Begins (4K+Blu)

The Dark Knight (4K+Blu)

The Dark Knight Rises (4K+Blu)



$32.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $36.99

The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)



$149.99

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection (4K+Blu)



DVD



$9.99?

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Pom Poko

Porco Rosso

The Secret World of Arrietty

Tales From Earthsea

Whisper of the Heart



$14.99

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

