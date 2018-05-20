Jump to content

CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

The gang talks State of Decay 2, Work 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, Labo, and how Mrs. Cheapy found A Way Out.

By Formula65, Today, 07:55 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Today, 07:55 PM

Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Ebay 15.99 New Free Ship

Star Wars: Battlefront II 2 (Sony PlayStation 4, 2017) Brand New https://rover.ebay.c...tm/173149751028

#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

*clears throat*

-$16 too much

-First

-Shipping kills it

-Micro transactions? More like major transgressions.

-xbox is better because ea access

Please skip part 3

#3 dchrisd  

dchrisd

Posted Today, 10:26 PM

Didn't EA drop a bunch of the microtransactions?  I think it's mostly cosmetic now.  Still, waiting for a GOTY / Complete edition


#4 starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Today, 10:48 PM

Didn't EA drop a bunch of the microtransactions? I think it's mostly cosmetic now. Still, waiting for a GOTY / Complete edition


Wasn’t all the Dlc free?

#5 starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Today, 10:50 PM

Also, I bought it and am now worried about a game of the year version.

#6 frankmackeyspam  

frankmackeyspam

Posted Today, 11:07 PM

Also, I bought it and am now worried about a game of the year version.

Like you said yourself all of the DLC is free so you have nothing to worry about.


#7 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 11:17 PM

While the game absolutely deserved the criticism when it launched I can tell you the game is at a much better place now ( though I don't know how much new content it will continue to get). The game is actually really fun. The story is pretty good. Not super long but definitely enjoyable. I personally enjoyed the gameplay of SWBF2015 better but the multiplayer here is still pretty good. Definitely worth $16

