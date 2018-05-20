Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Ebay 15.99 New Free Ship
Posted Today, 07:55 PM
Star Wars: Battlefront II 2 (Sony PlayStation 4, 2017) Brand New https://rover.ebay.c...tm/173149751028
Posted Today, 08:37 PM
-$16 too much
-First
-Shipping kills it
-Micro transactions? More like major transgressions.
-xbox is better because ea access
#3
Posted Today, 10:26 PM
Didn't EA drop a bunch of the microtransactions? I think it's mostly cosmetic now. Still, waiting for a GOTY / Complete edition
#4
Posted Today, 10:48 PM
Didn't EA drop a bunch of the microtransactions? I think it's mostly cosmetic now. Still, waiting for a GOTY / Complete edition
Wasn’t all the Dlc free?
#5
Posted Today, 10:50 PM
#6
Posted Today, 11:07 PM
Also, I bought it and am now worried about a game of the year version.
Like you said yourself all of the DLC is free so you have nothing to worry about.
Posted Today, 11:17 PM
