Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

The gang talks State of Decay 2, Work 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, Labo, and how Mrs. Cheapy found A Way Out.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition (XB1 Digital Code) - $10.59

By kobe92, Today, 01:43 AM
rocket league xbox one xbox

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

CD Keys has Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition (Digital Code) on sale for $10.59.

 

Includes:

  • All "Game of the Year Edition" content, which packs every item from the previously-released DLC Packs, "Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars," and "Chaos Run" into a single package
  • Exclusive Battle-Cars: 16 Cars + 2 Xbox One Exclusives (The Halo "HogSticker," an alternate version of the Warthog, and the Gears of War "Armadillo"
  • Insane Customization: Personalize your vehicle with hundreds of different items for BILLIONS of possible combinations!
  • Awesome Arenas: DFH Stadium, Beckwith Park, Mannfield, Urban Station, Utopia Coliseum, and Wasteland (with multiple variants of most maps)
  • Fantastic Multiplayer: 4-Player Splitscreen, 8-Player Online, Ranked and Unranked play, special Mutator-themed playlist(s), Private Match support (with named rooms and optional passwords)
  • Cool Game Modes: Exhibition 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 4v4, Unfair Mode (1v2, 1v3, 1v4), and Offline Season Mode
  • More Features: Replay Viewer, customizable controls, "Mutator" game-variant options (Ball Type, Ball Speed, Boost Strength, Max Score, Match Length, etc.)n his vehicle Doom Jet

#2 PC Master Race  

PC Master Race

Posted Today, 02:57 AM

I wish the A.I. would act more like a human player and have actual difficulty set to ranks like Bronze, Silver, Gold etc..
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: rocket league, xbox one, xbox

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy