Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) w/ Assassin's Creed Unity for $12.91

By kobe92, May 23 2018 01:41 AM
pubg Xbox One Digital Download battle royale PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 23 May 2018 - 01:41 AM

CDKeys has PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) on sale for $13.59.

You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.

Price becomes $12.91.

Note: Get Assassin's Creed Unity for free with purchase.


#2 Strider Turbulence   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   6533 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Strider Turbulence

Posted 23 May 2018 - 03:30 AM

eh....needs to drop another $10.


birdie-intro.gifAlpha 2

Stop wasting your money on videogames and sign up at prizerebel! Just do some simple and short surveys and in a couple of weeks time, you'll have enough credit to buy a $60 release! Or PSN/Xbox credit. Why pay money to fund your hoarding addiction when you can do it for freeeee!!!

#3 thedragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   752 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

thedragon

Posted 23 May 2018 - 04:20 AM

Thanks...sold for this price and with the free game


GLORY TO ARSTOTZKA

#4 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

eh....needs to drop another $10.

It is available for $12.91 now.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: pubg, Xbox One, Digital Download, battle royale, PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy