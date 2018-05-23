CDKeys has PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) on sale for $13.59.
You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
Price becomes $12.91.
Note: Get Assassin's Creed Unity for free with purchase.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) w/ Assassin's Creed Unity for $12.91
#1
Posted 23 May 2018 - 01:41 AM
#2 Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary! 6533 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted 23 May 2018 - 03:30 AM
eh....needs to drop another $10.
Alpha 2
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 752 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted 23 May 2018 - 04:20 AM
Thanks...sold for this price and with the free game
#4
Posted Today, 03:08 PM
It is available for $12.91 now.
