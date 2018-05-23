20% Off PlayStation Store Coupon via PlayStation live (Quest)
Posted Yesterday, 08:48 PM
PlayStation live is offering a 20% off coupon for your PlayStation Store purchase.
Complete the Detroit: Become Human PlayStation Store Quest. 'Watch' the "Detroit: Become Human – Launch Trailer | PS4" video and you should receive your coupon at the bottom of the page once you click "Claim your Prize".
Quest ends 5/25/2018 or until supplies last. Expires 5/31/2018.
Complete terms:
This quest is open to 18+ w/ PSN account. Quest ends 5/25/2018 or until supplies last. Code valid in US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Paraguay, Honduras, Bolivia, Uruguay, Nicaragua. Expires 5/31/2018. Receive 20% off one transaction made at PlayStation™Store on PS4 or the online store (store.playstation.com). Does not apply to transactions made at PlayStation™Store on PS Vita, or in-game. Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content. Code must be redeemed at checkout and discounted transaction completed before 6:59 AM PT on May 31, 2018. Voucher code is not redeemable for cash or credit and may not be used for any other purpose, and will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or damaged.
Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:08 PM
Love the "make-your-own-sale" 20% PSN coupons!
Hate that they never advertise them at all...
Thanks, OP!
Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM
Glad to see another of these. I'll save it for next week's sales since nothing I want this week. If nothing is good on sale next week I may use it for some combination of Moss/Polybius/Job Simulator as none of them seem to ever go on sale...
Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM
Thanks a bunch!
Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM
If I have multiple codes (from other family member accounts) can I use more than one code under my account?
I'd like to use one now (possibly Witcher 3) and one next week. Not sure if it will limit one per promotion.
Posted Yesterday, 10:08 PM
Thanks! I was kinda hoping for a code that I could use on Detroit, so this fits well.
Posted Yesterday, 10:13 PM
Didn't realize Clancy Brown was in this until watching this trailer.
Posted Yesterday, 10:13 PM
nice working on it now
Posted Yesterday, 10:14 PM
someone posted before you can use one of each type of promo code %20 off A, B, C, but you cannot use the same promo code twice, even if you make multiples accounts code %20 A,A,A.
also was told their a delay lock out between code been used regardless of type but i had no issues using 2 different %20 code one week apart for different sales of course your result may very.
Posted Yesterday, 10:16 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM
Going to use this to buy a bunch of the Pinball Arcade season passes before all of the Bally/Midway tables get delisted next month.
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM
nothing really that great on sale this week. hope theres a flash sale before this expires.
Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM
This is a good way to boost digital sales.
Thanks OP !
Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Got one thanks to your post.
Posted Yesterday, 11:15 PM
I just want to make sure. It seems like a good deal to pick up Detroit plus Heavy Rain with the coupon.
Posted Today, 12:38 AM
nothing really that great on sale this week. hope theres a flash sale before this expires.
They just had one last weekend, so that's a big negative. Thanks for the link OP!
Posted Today, 01:21 AM
Does anyone know if the Deluxe Edition of Detroit: Become Human will still be available with Heavy Rain after it releases or is it specific to pre-orders?
I just want to make sure. It seems like a good deal to pick up Detroit plus Heavy Rain with the coupon.
i was wondering the same, Heavy Rain is listed under "pre order" and "purchase" in the description so i assume you get it no matter how you buy the digital deluxe edition but can't say for sure
Posted Today, 01:38 AM
Posted Today, 01:51 AM
i was wondering the same, Heavy Rain is listed under "pre order" and "purchase" in the description so i assume you get it no matter how you buy the digital deluxe edition but can't say for sure
Yeah, I noticed the same thing. You'd be getting Detroit + Heavy Rain for $56 (unless you're taxed) which is a good price if Detroit ends up being a good enough game to get at full price.
