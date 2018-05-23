Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #547: Super Negative Warhead

CAGcast #547: Super Negative Warhead

The gang talks Deadpool 2 (with post-show spoiler session), State of Decay 2, Battlefield V, E3 hype, The Forest, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 4 votes

[DEAD] 20% Off PlayStation Store Coupon via PlayStation live (Quest)

By kanekiken, May 23 2018 08:48 PM
Coupon PlayStation PS4

#1 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted 23 May 2018 - 08:48 PM

https://live.playstation.com

PlayStation live is offering a 20% off coupon for your PlayStation Store purchase.

Complete the Detroit: Become Human PlayStation Store Quest. 'Watch' the "Detroit: Become Human – Launch Trailer | PS4" video and you should receive your coupon at the bottom of the page once you click "Claim your Prize".

Quest ends 5/25/2018 or until supplies last. Expires 5/31/2018.


Complete terms:
This quest is open to 18+ w/ PSN account. Quest ends 5/25/2018 or until supplies last. Code valid in US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Paraguay, Honduras, Bolivia, Uruguay, Nicaragua. Expires 5/31/2018. Receive 20% off one transaction made at PlayStation™Store on PS4 or the online store (store.playstation.com). Does not apply to transactions made at PlayStation™Store on PS Vita, or in-game. Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content. Code must be redeemed at checkout and discounted transaction completed before 6:59 AM PT on May 31, 2018. Voucher code is not redeemable for cash or credit and may not be used for any other purpose, and will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or damaged.

#2 snacks28217   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   390 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

snacks28217

Posted 23 May 2018 - 08:59 PM

They were done at the same time and this one is more informative.

#3 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6130 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted 23 May 2018 - 09:08 PM

Love the "make-your-own-sale" 20% PSN coupons!

 

Hate that they never advertise them at all...

 

Thanks, OP!


1050581.png

#4 Bing147   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1093 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Bing147

Posted 23 May 2018 - 09:20 PM

Glad to see another of these. I'll save it for next week's sales since nothing I want this week. If nothing is good on sale next week I may use it for some combination of Moss/Polybius/Job Simulator as none of them seem to ever go on sale...


www.vg-force.com

#5 The Dead Texan   Rest in Peace, Big Rizzle CAGiversary!   3649 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

The Dead Texan

Posted 23 May 2018 - 09:25 PM

Thanks a bunch!


#6 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6130 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted 23 May 2018 - 09:31 PM

If I have multiple codes (from other family member accounts) can I use more than one code under my account?

 

I'd like to use one now (possibly Witcher 3) and one next week.  Not sure if it will limit one per promotion.


1050581.png

#7 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:08 PM

Thanks! I was kinda hoping for a code that I could use on Detroit, so this fits well.


#8 bee01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   106 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

bee01

Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:13 PM

Didn't realize Clancy Brown was in this until watching this trailer.


#9 srac84  

srac84

Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:13 PM

nice working on it now :D


#10 jimmywolf   wolf CAGiversary!   468 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

jimmywolf

Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:14 PM

someone posted before you can use one of each type of promo code %20 off A, B, C,  but you cannot use the same promo code twice, even if you make multiples  accounts  code %20 A,A,A.

 

also was told their a delay lock out between code been used regardless of type but i had no issues using 2 different %20 code one week apart for different sales of course your result may very.


Not even in the face of Armageddon. Never compromise.

#11 Onyxmeth   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   330 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Onyxmeth

Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:16 PM

Just a heads up so no one gets into the same jam as the previous coupons. Once you watch the video, make sure you go back to the quest and hit the button to claim your prize. It won’t generate a 20% off coupon for you if you don’t do this step. A lot of people didn’t realize this the first two times.

#12 bee01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   106 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

bee01

Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:26 PM

Going to use this to buy a bunch of the Pinball Arcade season passes before all of the Bally/Midway tables get delisted next month.


#13 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8111 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:31 PM

nothing really that great on sale this week. hope theres a flash sale before this expires.


My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#14 Fletchncl   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   83 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Fletchncl

Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:43 PM

Thanks OP!

#15 Rodster   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1786 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Rodster

Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:54 PM

This is a good way to boost digital sales.

 

Thanks OP !


#16 pjgamer007   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   407 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

pjgamer007

Posted 23 May 2018 - 11:02 PM

Got one thanks to your post.


Join Ebates

Join PrizeRebel

#17 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted 23 May 2018 - 11:15 PM

Does anyone know if the Deluxe Edition of Detroit: Become Human will still be available with Heavy Rain after it releases or is it specific to pre-orders?

I just want to make sure. It seems like a good deal to pick up Detroit plus Heavy Rain with the coupon.

#18 darthbster31   Herpaderp CAGiversary!   71 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

darthbster31

Posted Yesterday, 12:38 AM

nothing really that great on sale this week. hope theres a flash sale before this expires.


They just had one last weekend, so that's a big negative. Thanks for the link OP!

#19 Barry Burton   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1330 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

Barry Burton

Posted Yesterday, 01:21 AM

Does anyone know if the Deluxe Edition of Detroit: Become Human will still be available with Heavy Rain after it releases or is it specific to pre-orders?

I just want to make sure. It seems like a good deal to pick up Detroit plus Heavy Rain with the coupon.

i was wondering the same, Heavy Rain is listed under "pre order"  and "purchase" in the description so i assume you get it no matter how you buy the digital deluxe edition but can't say for sure


#20 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3442 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 01:38 AM

Me save big big

#21 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Yesterday, 01:51 AM

i was wondering the same, Heavy Rain is listed under "pre order" and "purchase" in the description so i assume you get it no matter how you buy the digital deluxe edition but can't say for sure


Yeah, I noticed the same thing. You'd be getting Detroit + Heavy Rain for $56 (unless you're taxed) which is a good price if Detroit ends up being a good enough game to get at full price.

#22 deadofnight   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   725 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

deadofnight

Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM

Thanks. If there isn't anything I want in next week's sale I might buy the Drakengard 3 dlc. In the near four years it's been out it's never been on sale.


#23 jms209   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   538 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

jms209

Posted Yesterday, 05:48 AM

Thanks. If there isn't anything I want in next week's sale I might buy the Drakengard 3 dlc. In the near four years it's been out it's never been on sale.


As much I loved nier series, I hated drakengard 3. It's small basic levels with same weapons, looks horrible.

Worse of all it runs like at 20 fps...

#24 kirthew   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   26 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

kirthew

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 AM

Thanks! Worked like a charm. 


#25 DurbanBrown   to the MOON CAGiversary!   1628 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

DurbanBrown

Posted Yesterday, 03:07 PM

Thanks for the heads-up


#26 thesuzukimethod   i am a cracked machine. CAGiversary!   537 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

thesuzukimethod

Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM

Yeah, I noticed the same thing. You'd be getting Detroit + Heavy Rain for $56 (unless you're taxed) which is a good price if Detroit ends up being a good enough game to get at full price.

It definitely is not 100% clear (unfortunately).  If you add the digital deluxe edition to your cart it says the "bundle" will not be available after May 24, which could be b/e the pre-order will (obviously) be over, or could be b/c Heavy Rain is dropped from the bundle.

 

I was surprised that for only $10 more you get a $30 game, so i kinda think HR is going to end up being a pre-order bonus...but not sure.


#27 EvlAsh   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   104 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

EvlAsh

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM

Thanks OP.


#28 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM

It definitely is not 100% clear (unfortunately). If you add the digital deluxe edition to your cart it says the "bundle" will not be available after May 24, which could be b/e the pre-order will (obviously) be over, or could be b/c Heavy Rain is dropped from the bundle.

I was surprised that for only $10 more you get a $30 game, so i kinda think HR is going to end up being a pre-order bonus...but not sure.

I didn't even think to do that. Yeah, that doesn't look good. Thanks for that info! Bummer, that would be a good price.

#29 thesuzukimethod   i am a cracked machine. CAGiversary!   537 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

thesuzukimethod

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

I didn't even think to do that. Yeah, that doesn't look good. Thanks for that info! Bummer, that would be a good price.

Yeah - it might still work - here's my CAG logic - note, i want to buy both games.

 

Options

 

Best Case: I wait till May 25 and the 20% off works on digital deluxe and it comes with Heavy rain:     $56 (plus tax)

 

Option 2A) I buy the digital deluxe now to make sure to get Heavy Rain: $70 (plus tax)

 

Option 2B) I wait till tomorrow and even if the digital edition "goes away", i can buy Detroit: BH and Heavy Rain for $72 (plus tax)

 

 

Since the non-best-case option costs roughly the same, I'll roll the dice to see if digital edition sticks around and i can get 20% off, since if it doesn't i'll have a 20% coupon that will be good for both games.

 

 

 

(edited to add: i dont care about the extra digital stuff that comes with the deluxe edition)


#30 Inceptional  

Inceptional

Posted Today, 04:12 AM

It's official, Heavy Rain comes with the digital deluxe no matter if you pre-ordered or not. Just bought it and used the 20% off code for a total of $56.
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Coupon, PlayStation, PS4

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy