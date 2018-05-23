[DEAD] 20% Off PlayStation Store Coupon via PlayStation live (Quest)
#1
Posted 23 May 2018 - 08:48 PM
PlayStation live is offering a 20% off coupon for your PlayStation Store purchase.
Complete the Detroit: Become Human PlayStation Store Quest. 'Watch' the "Detroit: Become Human – Launch Trailer | PS4" video and you should receive your coupon at the bottom of the page once you click "Claim your Prize".
Quest ends 5/25/2018 or until supplies last. Expires 5/31/2018.
Complete terms:
This quest is open to 18+ w/ PSN account. Quest ends 5/25/2018 or until supplies last. Code valid in US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Paraguay, Honduras, Bolivia, Uruguay, Nicaragua. Expires 5/31/2018. Receive 20% off one transaction made at PlayStation™Store on PS4 or the online store (store.playstation.com). Does not apply to transactions made at PlayStation™Store on PS Vita, or in-game. Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content. Code must be redeemed at checkout and discounted transaction completed before 6:59 AM PT on May 31, 2018. Voucher code is not redeemable for cash or credit and may not be used for any other purpose, and will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or damaged.
Posted 23 May 2018 - 08:59 PM
Posted 23 May 2018 - 09:08 PM
Love the "make-your-own-sale" 20% PSN coupons!
Hate that they never advertise them at all...
Thanks, OP!
Posted 23 May 2018 - 09:20 PM
Glad to see another of these. I'll save it for next week's sales since nothing I want this week. If nothing is good on sale next week I may use it for some combination of Moss/Polybius/Job Simulator as none of them seem to ever go on sale...
Posted 23 May 2018 - 09:25 PM
Thanks a bunch!
Posted 23 May 2018 - 09:31 PM
If I have multiple codes (from other family member accounts) can I use more than one code under my account?
I'd like to use one now (possibly Witcher 3) and one next week. Not sure if it will limit one per promotion.
#7
Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:08 PM
Thanks! I was kinda hoping for a code that I could use on Detroit, so this fits well.
Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:13 PM
Didn't realize Clancy Brown was in this until watching this trailer.
#9
Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:13 PM
nice working on it now
Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:14 PM
someone posted before you can use one of each type of promo code %20 off A, B, C, but you cannot use the same promo code twice, even if you make multiples accounts code %20 A,A,A.
also was told their a delay lock out between code been used regardless of type but i had no issues using 2 different %20 code one week apart for different sales of course your result may very.
Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:16 PM
Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:26 PM
Going to use this to buy a bunch of the Pinball Arcade season passes before all of the Bally/Midway tables get delisted next month.
Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:31 PM
nothing really that great on sale this week. hope theres a flash sale before this expires.
Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:43 PM
Posted 23 May 2018 - 10:54 PM
This is a good way to boost digital sales.
Thanks OP !
Posted 23 May 2018 - 11:02 PM
Got one thanks to your post.
#17
Posted 23 May 2018 - 11:15 PM
I just want to make sure. It seems like a good deal to pick up Detroit plus Heavy Rain with the coupon.
Posted Yesterday, 12:38 AM
nothing really that great on sale this week. hope theres a flash sale before this expires.
They just had one last weekend, so that's a big negative. Thanks for the link OP!
Posted Yesterday, 01:21 AM
Does anyone know if the Deluxe Edition of Detroit: Become Human will still be available with Heavy Rain after it releases or is it specific to pre-orders?
I just want to make sure. It seems like a good deal to pick up Detroit plus Heavy Rain with the coupon.
i was wondering the same, Heavy Rain is listed under "pre order" and "purchase" in the description so i assume you get it no matter how you buy the digital deluxe edition but can't say for sure
Posted Yesterday, 01:38 AM
#21
Posted Yesterday, 01:51 AM
i was wondering the same, Heavy Rain is listed under "pre order" and "purchase" in the description so i assume you get it no matter how you buy the digital deluxe edition but can't say for sure
Yeah, I noticed the same thing. You'd be getting Detroit + Heavy Rain for $56 (unless you're taxed) which is a good price if Detroit ends up being a good enough game to get at full price.
Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM
Thanks. If there isn't anything I want in next week's sale I might buy the Drakengard 3 dlc. In the near four years it's been out it's never been on sale.
Posted Yesterday, 05:48 AM
Thanks. If there isn't anything I want in next week's sale I might buy the Drakengard 3 dlc. In the near four years it's been out it's never been on sale.
As much I loved nier series, I hated drakengard 3. It's small basic levels with same weapons, looks horrible.
Worse of all it runs like at 20 fps...
Posted Yesterday, 06:06 AM
Thanks! Worked like a charm.
Posted Yesterday, 03:07 PM
Thanks for the heads-up
Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM
Yeah, I noticed the same thing. You'd be getting Detroit + Heavy Rain for $56 (unless you're taxed) which is a good price if Detroit ends up being a good enough game to get at full price.
It definitely is not 100% clear (unfortunately). If you add the digital deluxe edition to your cart it says the "bundle" will not be available after May 24, which could be b/e the pre-order will (obviously) be over, or could be b/c Heavy Rain is dropped from the bundle.
I was surprised that for only $10 more you get a $30 game, so i kinda think HR is going to end up being a pre-order bonus...but not sure.
Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM
Thanks OP.
#28
Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM
I didn't even think to do that. Yeah, that doesn't look good. Thanks for that info! Bummer, that would be a good price.
It definitely is not 100% clear (unfortunately). If you add the digital deluxe edition to your cart it says the "bundle" will not be available after May 24, which could be b/e the pre-order will (obviously) be over, or could be b/c Heavy Rain is dropped from the bundle.
I was surprised that for only $10 more you get a $30 game, so i kinda think HR is going to end up being a pre-order bonus...but not sure.
Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM
I didn't even think to do that. Yeah, that doesn't look good. Thanks for that info! Bummer, that would be a good price.
Yeah - it might still work - here's my CAG logic - note, i want to buy both games.
Options
Best Case: I wait till May 25 and the 20% off works on digital deluxe and it comes with Heavy rain: $56 (plus tax)
Option 2A) I buy the digital deluxe now to make sure to get Heavy Rain: $70 (plus tax)
Option 2B) I wait till tomorrow and even if the digital edition "goes away", i can buy Detroit: BH and Heavy Rain for $72 (plus tax)
Since the non-best-case option costs roughly the same, I'll roll the dice to see if digital edition sticks around and i can get 20% off, since if it doesn't i'll have a 20% coupon that will be good for both games.
(edited to add: i dont care about the extra digital stuff that comes with the deluxe edition)
#30
Posted Today, 04:12 AM