CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #547: Super Negative Warhead

CAGcast #547: Super Negative Warhead

The gang talks Deadpool 2 (with post-show spoiler session), State of Decay 2, Battlefield V, E3 hype, The Forest, and so much more!

(DEAD)overwatch goty PS4 xbox one PC..19.99/15.99 GCU best buy

By srac84, May 24 2018 08:38 AM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted 24 May 2018 - 08:38 AM

PC

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5891900

 

 

ps4

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892128

 

 

xbox one

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892132


#2 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 24 May 2018 - 09:44 AM

Think this is the lowest this has been. I guess time to pick up Overwatch for PC

#3 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 24 May 2018 - 10:40 AM

Great price, better game.

#4 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:08 AM

My mom loves this game.

#5 likeme  

likeme

Posted 24 May 2018 - 12:47 PM

Think this is the lowest this has been. I guess time to pick up Overwatch for PC


Yup, my price point

#6 Josef  

Josef

Posted 24 May 2018 - 12:49 PM

What the heck....finally went below $20, guess its time to pick it up!


#7 Vulsker  

Vulsker

Posted 24 May 2018 - 01:14 PM

Awesome, thank you! It's time to pick it up for X1 to play with some friends since I used to play it on PS4.

I wonder if this is a sign that 2 will be announced at E3 next month?!


#8 Stellar Inertia  

Stellar Inertia

Posted 24 May 2018 - 02:44 PM

Overwatch is one of those games where they keep it updated with a new map or hero every couple months. There is no point in a part two so I don’t see that happening anytime soon if ever. It’s a great game. And it’s in the least skillful season it’s had since launch right now so it’s easy to get into and enjoy almost any hero. I’d recommend at this price.

#9 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted 24 May 2018 - 03:30 PM

I already have the no GCU blues.

#10 chrislisting  

chrislisting

Posted 24 May 2018 - 03:32 PM

Yeah I guess it is indeed

#11 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted 24 May 2018 - 05:15 PM

This has easily replaced one of the games in my Top 10 of All Time list. I've played for countless - hundreds (1,000?) - of

hours since its beta and never looked back.

 

I play it on PC and while I like my consoles, I'd never play this game on console for the same reasons I wouldn't play Starcraft or Counter-strike on consoles.

 

Considering all this, is it strange that I'm buying a console copy of this, probably never to be opened or played? This CAG site makes me question my sanity sometimes (which probably means I shouldnt be asking any of you fellow CAGers for life advice)


#12 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 24 May 2018 - 05:52 PM

Would recommend for this price.  The game is pretty decent these days.  It's a fun (imo, casual) shooter, as long as you aren't the kind of person that will get incredibly salty when your team comp is bad.  I would not recommend if you're looking for something predominantly based on player skill, this game is so much more about counter picks and teamwork, unless the skill gap is absolutely massive.


#13 BadBrains  

BadBrains

Posted 24 May 2018 - 06:46 PM

Thanks!


#14 dualrec  

dualrec

Posted 24 May 2018 - 07:17 PM

If you already own, and enjoy, you can buy it with GCU, then trade it in for psn or xbx credit at GS and basically get the 10 loot boxes for about 3$.  Not a huge deal, but we are cheapasses


#15 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted 24 May 2018 - 08:57 PM

If you already own, and enjoy, you can buy it with GCU, then trade it in for psn or xbx credit at GS and basically get the 10 loot boxes for about 3$.  Not a huge deal, but we are cheapasses

It's not cheapassness. It's something far deeper.


#16 lilman  

lilman

Posted 24 May 2018 - 09:58 PM

For $15 (GCU and pickup), guess I'll finally give this game a shot. Thanks op!


#17 kevers7290  

kevers7290

Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:26 PM

Does this game feature single-player mode in any form? I know it's multiplayer focused, just wondering if it will still be playable years from now.


#18 lilman  

lilman

Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:29 PM

Does this game feature single-player mode in any form? I know it's multiplayer focused, just wondering if it will still be playable years from now.

Training mode with bots. I'll probably be doing that a lot since I'm not as competitive pvp as I used to be.

#19 kevers7290  

kevers7290

Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:31 PM

Training mode with bots. I'll probably be doing that a lot since I'm not as competitive pvp as I used to be.

Cool, thanks! I might just have to finally bite at this price. I googled it, and it looks like Blizzard might even consider adding a campaign mode in the future. Maybe they could offer it as a patch or something.


#20 MPoWeRM3  

MPoWeRM3

Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:32 PM

Overwatch is one of those games where they keep it updated with a new map or hero every couple months. There is no point in a part two so I don’t see that happening anytime soon if ever. It’s a great game. And it’s in the least skillful season it’s had since launch right now so it’s easy to get into and enjoy almost any hero. I’d recommend at this price.

Besides the initial purchase, how do they make money then since the added contents are free?


#21 Not Eric  

Not Eric

Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:48 PM

Besides the initial purchase, how do they make money then since the added contents are free?

Sell random lootboxes. You can earn lootboxes in game through leveling or buy them with cash.


#22 coolduck  

coolduck

Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:56 PM

Does this game feature single-player mode in any form? I know it's multiplayer focused, just wondering if it will still be playable years from now.

it has a bot mode but the game is entirely online if you were wondering 


#23 kelo360  

kelo360

Posted 25 May 2018 - 01:18 AM

Would recommend for this price. The game is pretty decent these days. It's a fun (imo, casual) shooter, as long as you aren't the kind of person that will get incredibly salty when your team comp is bad. I would not recommend if you're looking for something predominantly based on player skill, this game is so much more about counter picks and teamwork, unless the skill gap is absolutely massive.


Casual but have your mute button ready because your teammates will rip you if you’re not playing to their “standards.”

#24 coolduck  

coolduck

Posted 25 May 2018 - 01:37 AM

Casual but have your mute button ready because your teammates will rip you if you’re not playing to their “standards.”

if youre like me and youre not interested in comp (especially on console, i highly dont recommend comp), just turn off chat volume and go pubbing whenever you feel the itch.

 

thats what i bought my copy for.


#25 srac84  

srac84

Posted 25 May 2018 - 01:43 AM

got an email from PSN ..saying overwatch is free to play this weekend so maybe some reason why sales/ free to play this week/weekend? maybe they are announcing something soon?


#26 Uncle Anwar  

Uncle Anwar

Posted 25 May 2018 - 02:14 AM

Have been considering this one for a while - Couldn’t pass it up with that GCU price.

#27 bradbo  

bradbo

Posted 25 May 2018 - 02:24 AM

Thanks! Grabbed it up. Time to give it a go.

#28 kemosahbe  

kemosahbe

Posted 25 May 2018 - 02:30 AM

Today is the second anniversary of the release of the game. It’s a big in-game event. No announcement expected.

#29 Stellar Inertia  

Stellar Inertia

Posted 25 May 2018 - 03:17 AM

got an email from PSN ..saying overwatch is free to play this weekend so maybe some reason why sales/ free to play this week/weekend? maybe they are announcing something soon?

I think this is the 5th or 6th time it’s had a free to play weekend since launch.

And blizzard discounts Overwatch quite often but usually for $40 on their client and around events especially right now since this is Overwatch biggest yearly event by far.

#30 Stellar Inertia  

Stellar Inertia

Posted 25 May 2018 - 03:23 AM

Besides the initial purchase, how do they make money then since the added contents are free?

The more hardcore player base in terms of playtime does buy loot boxes and what not IF they want every cosmetic. Plus their game sales are still there and a surprising amount of people have smurf accounts which cost money each account on PC at least. They also started the first esports league that is nearly equivalent to that of the NBA/NFL. And according to them it’s doing better than expected. Players and coaches are salaried 60k-150k each to play in that league.

