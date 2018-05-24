(DEAD)overwatch goty PS4 xbox one PC..19.99/15.99 GCU best buy

PC
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5891900
ps4
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892128
xbox one
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892132
Posted 24 May 2018 - 08:38 AM
Posted 24 May 2018 - 09:44 AM
THESE ARE ALL THE (PHYSICAL) GAMES I OWN. | YEARLY SPENDING ON GAMES.
Steam: Miker525 | XBL: Miker525 | PSN: MikeRosenberg
- If you add me give me a heads up so I know to not auto decline it -
Posted 24 May 2018 - 10:40 AM
Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:08 AM
Posted 24 May 2018 - 12:47 PM
Think this is the lowest this has been. I guess time to pick up Overwatch for PC
Posted 24 May 2018 - 12:49 PM
What the heck....finally went below $20, guess its time to pick it up!
Posted 24 May 2018 - 01:14 PM
Awesome, thank you! It's time to pick it up for X1 to play with some friends since I used to play it on PS4.
I wonder if this is a sign that 2 will be announced at E3 next month?!
Posted 24 May 2018 - 02:44 PM
Posted 24 May 2018 - 03:30 PM
Posted 24 May 2018 - 03:32 PM
Posted 24 May 2018 - 05:15 PM
This has easily replaced one of the games in my Top 10 of All Time list. I've played for countless - hundreds (1,000?) - of
hours since its beta and never looked back.
I play it on PC and while I like my consoles, I'd never play this game on console for the same reasons I wouldn't play Starcraft or Counter-strike on consoles.
Considering all this, is it strange that I'm buying a console copy of this, probably never to be opened or played? This CAG site makes me question my sanity sometimes (which probably means I shouldnt be asking any of you fellow CAGers for life advice)
Posted 24 May 2018 - 05:52 PM
Would recommend for this price. The game is pretty decent these days. It's a fun (imo, casual) shooter, as long as you aren't the kind of person that will get incredibly salty when your team comp is bad. I would not recommend if you're looking for something predominantly based on player skill, this game is so much more about counter picks and teamwork, unless the skill gap is absolutely massive.
Posted 24 May 2018 - 06:46 PM
Posted 24 May 2018 - 07:17 PM
If you already own, and enjoy, you can buy it with GCU, then trade it in for psn or xbx credit at GS and basically get the 10 loot boxes for about 3$. Not a huge deal, but we are cheapasses
Posted 24 May 2018 - 08:57 PM
If you already own, and enjoy, you can buy it with GCU, then trade it in for psn or xbx credit at GS and basically get the 10 loot boxes for about 3$. Not a huge deal, but we are cheapasses
It's not cheapassness. It's something far deeper.
Posted 24 May 2018 - 09:58 PM
For $15 (GCU and pickup), guess I'll finally give this game a shot. Thanks op!
Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:26 PM
Does this game feature single-player mode in any form? I know it's multiplayer focused, just wondering if it will still be playable years from now.
Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:29 PM
Training mode with bots. I'll probably be doing that a lot since I'm not as competitive pvp as I used to be.
Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:31 PM
Training mode with bots. I'll probably be doing that a lot since I'm not as competitive pvp as I used to be.
Cool, thanks! I might just have to finally bite at this price. I googled it, and it looks like Blizzard might even consider adding a campaign mode in the future. Maybe they could offer it as a patch or something.
Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:32 PM
Overwatch is one of those games where they keep it updated with a new map or hero every couple months. There is no point in a part two so I don’t see that happening anytime soon if ever. It’s a great game. And it’s in the least skillful season it’s had since launch right now so it’s easy to get into and enjoy almost any hero. I’d recommend at this price.
Besides the initial purchase, how do they make money then since the added contents are free?
Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:48 PM
Sell random lootboxes. You can earn lootboxes in game through leveling or buy them with cash.
Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:56 PM
it has a bot mode but the game is entirely online if you were wondering
Posted 25 May 2018 - 01:18 AM
Would recommend for this price. The game is pretty decent these days. It's a fun (imo, casual) shooter, as long as you aren't the kind of person that will get incredibly salty when your team comp is bad. I would not recommend if you're looking for something predominantly based on player skill, this game is so much more about counter picks and teamwork, unless the skill gap is absolutely massive.
Posted 25 May 2018 - 01:37 AM
Casual but have your mute button ready because your teammates will rip you if you’re not playing to their “standards.”
if youre like me and youre not interested in comp (especially on console, i highly dont recommend comp), just turn off chat volume and go pubbing whenever you feel the itch.
thats what i bought my copy for.
Posted 25 May 2018 - 01:43 AM
got an email from PSN ..saying overwatch is free to play this weekend so maybe some reason why sales/ free to play this week/weekend? maybe they are announcing something soon?
Posted 25 May 2018 - 02:14 AM
Posted 25 May 2018 - 02:24 AM
Posted 25 May 2018 - 02:30 AM
Posted 25 May 2018 - 03:17 AM
I think this is the 5th or 6th time it’s had a free to play weekend since launch.
Posted 25 May 2018 - 03:23 AM
The more hardcore player base in terms of playtime does buy loot boxes and what not IF they want every cosmetic. Plus their game sales are still there and a surprising amount of people have smurf accounts which cost money each account on PC at least. They also started the first esports league that is nearly equivalent to that of the NBA/NFL. And according to them it’s doing better than expected. Players and coaches are salaried 60k-150k each to play in that league.
Besides the initial purchase, how do they make money then since the added contents are free?