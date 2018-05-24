(DEAD)overwatch goty PS4 xbox one PC..19.99/15.99 GCU best buy

Posted 24 May 2018 - 05:15 PM

This has easily replaced one of the games in my Top 10 of All Time list. I've played for countless - hundreds (1,000?) - of

hours since its beta and never looked back.

I play it on PC and while I like my consoles, I'd never play this game on console for the same reasons I wouldn't play Starcraft or Counter-strike on consoles.

Considering all this, is it strange that I'm buying a console copy of this, probably never to be opened or played? This CAG site makes me question my sanity sometimes (which probably means I shouldnt be asking any of you fellow CAGers for life advice)