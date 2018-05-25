I bought a new Nintendo Switch Dock for $26.98. It still shows $66.99 on the web. This is a freshly remodeled store(not finished). It was on the bottom shelf in the Nintendo area. Tag said $26.98 and it rang up that way also. YMMV. 1 left at my store.
Nintendo Switch Dock@Target $26.98. YMMV
By zaxxon2000, Today, 03:08 AM
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 234 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:08 AM
#2 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 108 Posts Joined 5.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:20 AM
Brickseek shows full price 89.99 even though the target website shows 66.99
Theres a store 60 miles away listed as 26.98 tho
#3 Daddy CAGiversary! 541 Posts Joined 3.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:40 AM
Only store with that price is showing out of stock.
#4 DontReadThis. CAGiversary! 1972 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:22 AM
no luck with me.
DPCI: 207-00-7036
UPC: 045496590499