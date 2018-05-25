Jump to content

Nintendo Switch Dock@Target $26.98. YMMV

By zaxxon2000, Today, 03:08 AM

zaxxon2000

Posted Today, 03:08 AM

I bought a new Nintendo Switch Dock for $26.98. It still shows $66.99 on the web. This is a freshly remodeled store(not finished). It was on the bottom shelf in the Nintendo area. Tag said $26.98 and it rang up that way also. YMMV. 1 left at my store.

Flandy

Posted Today, 03:20 AM

Brickseek shows full price 89.99 even though the target website shows 66.99

Theres a store 60 miles away listed as 26.98 tho


ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 04:40 AM

Only store with that price is showing out of stock.

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 05:22 AM

no luck with me.

 

DPCI: 207-00-7036
 
UPC: 045496590499

