The gang talks Deadpool 2 (with post-show spoiler session), State of Decay 2, Battlefield V, E3 hype, The Forest, and so much more!

NES CLASSIC Available preorders open@ Amazon.es

By MusePrime, Today, 02:16 PM

MusePrime  

MusePrime

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

The preorders for the next batch of NES classics have opened up for preorder via Amazon.es. The EU version comes with everything the US version comes with except a power adapter. Details in the link below https://www.amazon.e...pf_rd_i=desktop

mykie242  

mykie242

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

You definitely want to get the NES Mini with 2 mandos.


