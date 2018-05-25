Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #547: Super Negative Warhead

CAGcast #547: Super Negative Warhead

The gang talks Deadpool 2 (with post-show spoiler session), State of Decay 2, Battlefield V, E3 hype, The Forest, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 5/27-6/2

By Tyrok, Today, 08:30 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 08:30 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: SEGA Genesis Classics $29.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $39.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Agony $39.99
  • :switch: Owlboy $29.99
  • :switch: Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory $39.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Tennis World Tour $59.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: FIFA 18 $34.99 Save $25 (2018 FIFA World Cup Russia expansion available Tuesday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands $19.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Overwatch $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Burnout Paradise: Remastered $24.99 Save $15
  • :xb1: Madden NFL 18 $24.99 Save $15

Everything Else:

  • Save $500 with the purchase of an Xbox One X and a Samsung 75" Q Series TV
  • Free State of Decay 2 digital copy with purchase of an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $20 on Xbox One X Enhanced Games when you buy an Xbox One X Console (https://www.bestbuy....at1496426811609)
  • Free Controller when you buy an Xbox One X with your My Best Buy Credit Card (Valid 5/6-6/2)
  • Xbox One S 1TB PUBG Bundle $299.99
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Power A Xbox One Wired Controller $24.99 Save $5
  • Sony PlayStation VR Doom VFR Bundle $299.99
  • Save $20 on a Sony DualShock Wireless Controller with purchase of a PS4 Console
  • PDP Official Universal Media Remote for PlayStation 4 $24.99 Save $5
  • HyperX Cloud Core Pro Gaming Headset $59.99 Save $10
  • Elgato Game Capture HD60 S $159.99 Save $20
  • KontrolFreak Overwatch Thumbsticks $17.99

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Annihilation $19.99 Save $5
  • Annihilation 4K Only @ BB $24.99 Save $5

Finelli88  

Finelli88

Posted Today, 08:34 PM

This is The way my Gamers Club goes out. Not with a bang. But with a whimper.

Donken  

Donken

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

Might grab Wildlands for $16 while I still have GCU.
