Fry's Ads 5/27-6/2

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$19.96
Final Fantasy XV
$29.99
Overwatch
Sega Genesis Classics (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Edition (Avail. Thu.)
$49.99
Call of Duty: WWII
Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset
$89.99
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset
$99.99
Audio Technica ATH-PDG1 Gaming Headset
Audio Technica ATH-PG1 Gaming Headset
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario
$39.99
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (Avail. Tue.)
Megaman Legacy Collection + Megaman Legacy Collection 2
Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (Avail. Thu.)
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
myCharge Charging Pack
$49.99
Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset
$89.99
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset
XBox One
$14.99
Snakebyte Key:Pad
$19.96
Final Fantasy XV
$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership
$29.99
Overwatch
Sega Genesis Classics (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Edition (Avail. Thu.)
$49.99
Call of Duty: WWII
Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset
$89.99
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Sea of Thieves
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
$9.99
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse
$24.99
SIIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ 7 Color LED Backlit
$29.99
Patriot V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Creative Soundblaster X Siege M04 Gaming Mouse
$45 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $50
Steam $50 Gift Card (B&M only)
$49.99
Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset
$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset
$89.99
Creative Soundblaster X Vanguard RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset
$99.99
Audio Technica ATH-PDG1 Gaming Headset
Audio Technica ATH-PG1 Gaming Headset
Blue Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Brown Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Cherry MX Red Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
Miscellaneous
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Go-tcha LED Touch Screen for Pokemon Go
Retro-bit Super Retro-cade Plug and Play Console
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Console
Blu-Ray
$1.99
About Last Night (2014)
Act of Vengeance
Admission
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand
Billy Bathgate/Blaze
Bruno
Changeling
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
Ganges
The Grand Duel/Keoma
High Road
The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge
The Messengers/Freedomland
Milk
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Parkland
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series Vol. 1
Unleashed
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water
$2.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Baby Mama
Big
Bull Durham
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Dr. Dolittle
The Family
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Hoosiers
The Karate Kid (2010)
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Night Catches Us
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Spy
Taken 2
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
This Means War
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
$4.99
Anastasia/Ferngully/Thumbelina
The Blues Brothers
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: Anniversary Edition
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)
Hail, Caesar! (Blu+DVD)
Mother's Day
The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2 (Blu+DVD)
Quigley Down Under
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
$7.99
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
Kidnap (Blu+DVD)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
$8.99
The Boss Baby
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)
Trolls (Blu+DVD)
$12.99?
Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)
The Cat Returns (Blu+DVD)
From Up on Poppy Hill (Blu+DVD)
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbors the Yamadas (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Pom Poko (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)
Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)
Tales From Earthsea (Blu+DVD)
Whisper of the Heart (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
I, Tonya (Blu+DVD)
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Molly's Game (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Peter Rabbit (Blu+DVD)
Phantom Thread (Blu+DVD)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
$19.99?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
$19.99
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K+Blu)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (4K+Blu)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)
Kong: Skull Island (4K+Blu)
Peter Rabbit (4K+Blu)
San Andreas (4K+Blu)
$22.98
Black Panther
$22.99
Bourne: The Ultimate Collection
$27.98
Black Panther (4K+Blu)
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
Fast & Furious: The Ultimate Ride Collection
$39.99
Bourne: The Ultimate Collection (4K+Blu)
Price Varies
Back to the Future: 30th Anniversary Trilogy
Dino King 3D (Blu3D/Blu)
Dolphins and Whales 3D: Tribes of the Ocean (Blu3D+Blu)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Riddick: The Complete Collection
Sadako 3D (Blu3D/Blu)
Shock Labyrinth 3D (Blu3D/Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Tormented 3D (Blu3D/Blu)
Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection
DVD
$9.99?
Castle in the Sky
The Cat Returns
From Up on Poppy Hill
Howl's Moving Castle
Kiki's Delivery Service
My Neighbor Totoro
My Neighbors the Yamadas
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
Pom Poko
Ponyo
Porco Rosso
Princess Mononoke
The Secret World of Arrietty
Spirited Away
Tales From Earthsea
Whisper of the Heart
$14.99?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Fry's Ads 5/27-6/2
