Fry's Ads 5/27-6/2

Posted Today, 06:42 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$19.96

Final Fantasy XV



$29.99

Overwatch

Sega Genesis Classics (Avail. Tue.)



$39.99

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Edition (Avail. Thu.)



$49.99

Call of Duty: WWII

Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset



$89.99

Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset



$99.99

Audio Technica ATH-PDG1 Gaming Headset

Audio Technica ATH-PG1 Gaming Headset



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$399

PS4 1TB Pro Console



Switch



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99

Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi

Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario



$39.99

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (Avail. Tue.)

Megaman Legacy Collection + Megaman Legacy Collection 2

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (Avail. Thu.)



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

myCharge Charging Pack



$49.99

Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset



$89.99

Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset



XBox One



$14.99

Snakebyte Key:Pad



$19.96

Final Fantasy XV



$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership



$29.99

Overwatch

Sega Genesis Classics (Avail. Tue.)



$39.99

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Edition (Avail. Thu.)



$49.99

Call of Duty: WWII

Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset



$89.99

Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Sea of Thieves



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console



PC



$9.99

Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse



$24.99

SIIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ 7 Color LED Backlit



$29.99

Patriot V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse



$39.99

Creative Soundblaster X Siege M04 Gaming Mouse



$45 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $50

Steam $50 Gift Card (B&M only)



$49.99

Cougar Immersa Gaming Headset



$59.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset



$89.99

Creative Soundblaster X Vanguard RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset



$99.99

Audio Technica ATH-PDG1 Gaming Headset

Audio Technica ATH-PG1 Gaming Headset

Blue Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Brown Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Cherry MX Red Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



Miscellaneous



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Go-tcha LED Touch Screen for Pokemon Go

Retro-bit Super Retro-cade Plug and Play Console



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Console



Blu-Ray



$1.99

About Last Night (2014)

Act of Vengeance

Admission

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand

Billy Bathgate/Blaze

Bruno

Changeling

Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)

Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris

Ganges

The Grand Duel/Keoma

High Road

The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge

The Messengers/Freedomland

Milk

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Parkland

Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet

Serenity Travel Series Vol. 1

Unleashed

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: Planet Water



$2.99

22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

Baby Mama

Big

Bull Durham

Courage Under Fire

Dances With Wolves

Dr. Dolittle

The Family

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

Hoosiers

The Karate Kid (2010)

Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Night Catches Us

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Spy

Taken 2

Teen Wolf

There's Something About Mary

This Means War

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans



$4.99

Anastasia/Ferngully/Thumbelina

The Blues Brothers

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)

Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: Anniversary Edition

Everest (Blu+DVD)

Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)

Hail, Caesar! (Blu+DVD)

Mother's Day

The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2 (Blu+DVD)

Quigley Down Under

Ride Along (Blu+DVD)

Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)

Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)

Warcraft (Blu+DVD)



$7.99

Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)

Get Out (Blu+DVD)

Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)

Kidnap (Blu+DVD)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)

Split (Blu+DVD)



$8.99

The Boss Baby

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)

The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)

The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)

Trolls (Blu+DVD)



$12.99?

Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)

The Cat Returns (Blu+DVD)

From Up on Poppy Hill (Blu+DVD)

Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)

Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)

My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (Blu+DVD)

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)

Pom Poko (Blu+DVD)

Ponyo (Blu+DVD)

Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)

Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)

The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)

Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)

Tales From Earthsea (Blu+DVD)

Whisper of the Heart (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

I, Tonya (Blu+DVD)

IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Molly's Game (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Peter Rabbit (Blu+DVD)

Phantom Thread (Blu+DVD)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Van Helsing (4K+Blu)



$19.99?

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Blu+DVD)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Blu+DVD)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



$19.99

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K+Blu)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (4K+Blu)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)

Kong: Skull Island (4K+Blu)

Peter Rabbit (4K+Blu)

San Andreas (4K+Blu)



$22.98

Black Panther



$22.99

Bourne: The Ultimate Collection



$27.98

Black Panther (4K+Blu)



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99

Fast & Furious: The Ultimate Ride Collection



$39.99

Bourne: The Ultimate Collection (4K+Blu)



Price Varies

Back to the Future: 30th Anniversary Trilogy

Dino King 3D (Blu3D/Blu)

Dolphins and Whales 3D: Tribes of the Ocean (Blu3D+Blu)

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Riddick: The Complete Collection

Sadako 3D (Blu3D/Blu)

Shock Labyrinth 3D (Blu3D/Blu)

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Tormented 3D (Blu3D/Blu)

Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection



DVD



$9.99?

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl's Moving Castle

Kiki's Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

Tales From Earthsea

Whisper of the Heart



$14.99?

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

