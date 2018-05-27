Jump to content

Target Cartwheel Deals 5/27-6/2: New PS4 Pro coupon

By Zantra, Today, 06:45 AM

#1 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   216 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

The new ad mentions that this week they are bringing back the PS4 Pro Cartwheel deal from a few weeks ago. I will update this thread after midnight when it is posted on the app, but we can probably expect it to be 15% off like before.

#2 TheNewGuy  

TheNewGuy

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

Uhh ohh.. You better make a separate post for all the people that can't look at cartwheel thread because it takes up to much time to look at the 3 weekly deals.. Lol

#3 Kellax  

Kellax

Posted Today, 07:03 AM

Pretty sure it was 20 percent last time. And then 5 for Red Card and another 5 for the email offer they sent Red Card members.


