The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Switch) - $23.71 at walmart.com (pickup and shipping)

By Josef, May 28 2018 11:20 AM

#1 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11160 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 28 May 2018 - 11:20 AM

5/31/18 Edit: Now available for shipping apparently.

 

This just came out a week ago with a $39.99 MSRP.  The other console versions have been out for several months now and are usually considerably cheaper.  This is the physical Switch version of course.  Store pickup only for now:

 

https://www.walmart....Switch/55823632

 

Amazon has been matching Walmart with the pricing, though not this latest drop.  They are currently at $24.89:

 

https://www.amazon.c...hasers nightwar

 

As for the game itself, I've heard its one of the better RPG's released recently, especially on the Switch.  Easy to take a flyer at under $25 for the Switch cartridge version.


#2 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   474 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted 28 May 2018 - 01:48 PM

Literally playing this at this very moment after locking in a Walmart preorder at the $26 price. It’s more than worth the current asking price and I would highly recommend it.

#3 MondoCoffee  

MondoCoffee

Posted 28 May 2018 - 02:58 PM

Thanks man, I’ve been wanting to pick this up on the cheaps.

#4 Edzo04   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   408 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Edzo04

Posted 28 May 2018 - 03:07 PM

This game is fantastic. If you ever enjoyed a traditional JRPG particularly from the PS1 era you will love this. Possibly the best turn based combat I've played

#5 Warruz  

Warruz

Posted 28 May 2018 - 03:18 PM

Also was available on Google Express, so keep an eye out if it gets readded and you have a discount to use.


Check out Critical Coins—providing a critical look at the gaming industry while also discussing, debating, and above all—enjoying—gaming culture.

#6 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1562 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 28 May 2018 - 04:25 PM

I grabbed this yesterday on Amazon (24.89) its still OOS but able to backorder.

And FYI xbox version is sub $15... PS4 $22

 

Looks good, people like it.. odd that it dropped this fast. 

Just know that the Switch version loads slower.


#7 tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted 28 May 2018 - 04:50 PM

Was waiting for this digital, but damn, at this price I might as well snag an Amazon backorder.


#8 Decker   Xbox Live Cannon Fodder CAGiversary!   1932 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Decker

Posted 28 May 2018 - 05:37 PM

Thanks for the Heads-up!  Wanted an RPG for the Switch.  Will be picking up a copy at lunch time today.


 8pMY1T8.jpg?2990877.png

#9 lilytrabbit   404: Tag Not Found CAGiversary!   241 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

lilytrabbit

Posted 28 May 2018 - 08:09 PM

The deal is dead. Shows out of stock which sucks. I was able to place an order just to get a cancelation and refund about an hour later.


#10 numchuk nate   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   73 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

numchuk nate

Posted 28 May 2018 - 08:42 PM

The deal is dead. Shows out of stock which sucks. I was able to place an order just to get a cancelation and refund about an hour later.


That’s probably just your store. Still showing as available at a few stores near me. You might try another nearby store.

Also, thanks op. Going to give this a try.

#11 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted 28 May 2018 - 09:01 PM

Why not just pick it up from Amazon for like a $1 more? Temporarily out of stock but at least you will get it.

#12 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2524 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 29 May 2018 - 12:16 AM

Looks good, people like it.. odd that it dropped this fast.

It had almost no promotion and is based on a comic from 20 years ago that was left unfinished because the artist couldn't stop playing ff7.

 

Can't say it's "odd" that nobody cared about it, regardless of if it's good or not.


#13 i Heart INdie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   397 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

i Heart INdie

Posted 29 May 2018 - 02:37 AM

I got mine from Amazon. I hope the game is good.


S0JJw02t.png

Discover Indie Game Dev Interviews

Youtube Soundcloud ⋅ iTunes ⋅ Twitter

cCkvTCit.jpg  UlBzDnSt.jpg

#14 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1562 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 29 May 2018 - 03:53 AM

It had almost no promotion and is based on a comic from 20 years ago that was left unfinished because the artist couldn't stop playing ff7.

 

Can't say it's "odd" that nobody cared about it, regardless of if it's good or not.

 

whats odd though.. when you read the history of the comic and game, none of this lines up...

Comic only had 9 issues, through 2 publishers do to the company being sold.. 1998-2001

Left DC to start a video game company.. in 2001

Did a kickstarter in 2015 for this game.. releases 2 years later.

 

What I meant by odd, is that just 2 weeks after release on Switch.. the switch version has dropped so much. I had this on my wishlist for a while, it's been sold out on Amazon (switch) every time I saw it. If it's sold out.. why drop the price, there's demand.

Has been heroes didn't drop that quick.. and it had horrible reviews.

 

Now the PS4/Xbox version has been out since Oct 17, and is in clearance mode pretty much everywhere. Xbox hardest hit.. $15


#15 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2524 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 29 May 2018 - 05:18 AM

whats odd though.. when you read the history of the comic and game, none of this lines up...

Comic only had 9 issues, through 2 publishers do to the company being sold.. 1998-2001

Left DC to start a video game company.. in 2001

Did a kickstarter in 2015 for this game.. releases 2 years later.

The weird thing is that when Joe Mad left comics to do games, the games he worked on didn't feature his art heavily. Dungeon Runners and something else, they were big nothings. After he went back into comics he did the character designs for Darksiders, where the influence is extremely apparent, so he actually had more success when it was just a side gig.

 

Also the FF7 thing wasn't a joke, he actually would post on forums about it and his FF obsession was a large reason for delays in the comic. I wish he didn't have so many problems with being late, because I do really like his art. He's like if Humberto Ramos was talented.

 

As for the price drop, I just don't think it's sold well. Selling out on Amazon could just mean they didn't have much stock to begin with.


#16 tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted 29 May 2018 - 03:44 PM

Dead on Amazon


#17 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   153 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted 29 May 2018 - 04:14 PM

Man this is the 2nd game that I got on launch week and then it's way cheaper within a couple of weeks.  I need to quit buying games day one and just pick it up a month or so later.  


He who throws dirt loses ground.

#18 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3356 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 29 May 2018 - 04:24 PM

Man this is the 2nd game that I got on launch week and then it's way cheaper within a couple of weeks.  I need to quit buying games day one and just pick it up a month or so later.  

I keep telling myself the same thing. I am holding off on Detroit: Become Human because I know it will drop in price quick like all Sony first-party games tend to do. I usually feel alright about buying Nintendo first-party games day one just because the discounts are few and far between and they tend to retain value for a much longer time than most other games. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4:  God of War and Yakuza 6 |  :xb1: PUBG |   :switch: Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and DKC: Tropical Freeze

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Crazy Taxi (Dreamcast)

 

#19 shosaisyu   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   123 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

shosaisyu

Posted 29 May 2018 - 09:57 PM

This deal is 100% dead. They just flipped it from in stock to out of stock everywhere.


#20 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1562 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 03:59 AM

This deal is 100% dead. They just flipped it from in stock to out of stock everywhere.

 

I'm beginning to think Larry David is correct.. small run. 

 

When I did finally buy this off Amazon (still back ordered) I was checking GS/BB etc. GS had 2 stores within 50 miles that had a new ($39.99) copy and 1 that had a used copy ($29.99/$26 Pro) 

Both the new and used were in one store yesterday thats about 15+ miles from me.

 

Today, both gone...

Not saying this is going to be one of those rare games to own a physical copy due to a low print, May be just a run on the game because it dropped in price and now everyone wants a copy "just in case" 


#21 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11160 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 02:56 PM

This deal is 100% dead. They just flipped it from in stock to out of stock everywhere.

This is now showing pick up options at some of my local stores.


#22 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1562 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 04:20 AM

Looks like you can order/pickup the game again!

 

Just ordered for pickup at my local Walmart that I was unable to do so before. Will be here early next week (so they say) 


#23 inky1600   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1519 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

inky1600

Posted Today, 11:13 AM

Just ordered 1. Thanks OP

#24 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11160 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

Looks like shipping is available again.


