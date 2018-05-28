Jump to content

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Switch) - $23.71 at walmart.com (pickup only)

By Josef, Today, 11:20 AM

Posted Today, 11:20 AM

This just came out a week ago with a $39.99 MSRP.  The other console versions have been out for several months now and are usually considerably cheaper.  This is the physical Switch version of course.  Store pickup only for now:

 

https://www.walmart....Switch/55823632

 

Amazon has been matching Walmart with the pricing, though not this latest drop.  They are currently at $24.89:

 

https://www.amazon.c...hasers nightwar

 

As for the game itself, I've heard its one of the better RPG's released recently, especially on the Switch.  Easy to take a flyer at under $25 for the Switch cartridge version.


Posted Today, 01:48 PM

Literally playing this at this very moment after locking in a Walmart preorder at the $26 price. It’s more than worth the current asking price and I would highly recommend it.
