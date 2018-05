Posted Today, 07:06 PM

Noticed this in store at a Local Costco Warehouse (Clovis CA) & figured I would share the deal. $29.97 is a good deal for this one, seeing as it could be seen as a rental with the high Switch values at GS. There might be other clearanced games at Costco (seen Forza 7 mentioned on another message board that shall not be named). Happy hunting!