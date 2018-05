Posted Today, 05:05 PM

I've been wanting to upgrade to a 2DS XL from my standard 3DS (got the Zelda 25th Anniversary one) just because the original 3DS feels way too small in my hands. Hopefully the color scheme on the inside is nice since I may finally bite on this version.

Anyway, how fast do these limited runs like the Poke Ball and Pikachu editions sell out? Is there a way to stack even a slight discount on to them down the line?