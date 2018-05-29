Jump to content

BJ'S Wholesale Game Sale

By spacegundam0079, Today, 07:01 PM

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

Just stopped at the BJ'S near work and saw

Star Wars Battlefront II $ 19.99 X1/PS4
Madden 18 $19.99 X1/PS4
COD WWII $34.99 X1/PS4
COD IW $14.99 X1/PS4
Destiny 2 $34.99 X1/PS4

I know some of these can be found cheaper if your TRU is open but not bad on some of these prices

