(DEAD) PCGameSupply - $20 Sony PSN credit for $18 - Digital Delivery

Posted Yesterday, 02:46 PM

Thanks for all your help with this, folnevar!

Going back to PCGameSupply's homepage and clicking the banner about the $10 PSN code for $8 worked for me, and yes- if you try to add more than one of these codes to your cart, you'll get an error message telling you that you can only buy one.

Also, thanks for letting me know about Green Man Gaming! I just purchased $150 in PSN credit from them for $138.

Finally, .Beowulf must be right- I thought the wallet limit on PSN was still $150, but I just put in my $20 code from PCGameSupply, then the three $50 codes from Green Man Gaming one at a time, and now my wallet has $170 in it!