PCGameSupply - $20 Sony PSN credit for $18 - Digital Delivery
Posted Today, 02:09 PM
Posted Today, 02:14 PM
Price is showing $20 for me- there isn't a code or something to get the $2 off?
Posted Today, 02:19 PM
Hmm. Try going to the home page and you should get a promo banner for the 10% off a $20 card. When you click on the banner, it should take you to a page with all the PSN cards, and it shows the $20 card for $18.
I just tried under a different browser where I wasn't signed in, and that's how I got it to come back up.
Posted Today, 02:24 PM
**ALSO**
It looks like the $10/$20/$50 cards have come back in stock at Green Man Gaming, and the 8% code is still working (PS8). Tempted to buy another $50 credit. Is the wallet limit still $150?
Posted Today, 02:38 PM
I think you can actually have like 175ish (maybe a bit more) in your account but can only add 150 maximum in one code
not sure on the exact number but I'm pretty sure it was around there
Posted Today, 02:46 PM
Thanks for all your help with this, folnevar!
Going back to PCGameSupply's homepage and clicking the banner about the $10 PSN code for $8 worked for me, and yes- if you try to add more than one of these codes to your cart, you'll get an error message telling you that you can only buy one.
Also, thanks for letting me know about Green Man Gaming! I just purchased $150 in PSN credit from them for $138.
Finally, .Beowulf must be right- I thought the wallet limit on PSN was still $150, but I just put in my $20 code from PCGameSupply, then the three $50 codes from Green Man Gaming one at a time, and now my wallet has $170 in it!
Posted Today, 02:47 PM
Posted Today, 02:48 PM
It’s kind of a soft limit. You can go slightly over $150. I had like $186 at one point but then you’ll be unable to add more. I’m not sure how they figure what limit to cut you off exactly lol
