PCGameSupply - $20 Sony PSN credit for $18 - Digital Delivery

By folnevar, Today, 02:09 PM

folnevar  

folnevar

Posted Today, 02:09 PM

PCGameSupply - $20 Sony PSN credit for $18.
 
Just stumbled across this deal. Not as good as the old $10 credit for $7, but it's a bit better than the Green Man Gaming deal of 8%. 
 
Looks like you can only buy one card. I purchased one, and now when I click on the $20 card,  it's shows up full price for me.
 
Also, looks like only an hour or so to go on this deal, so hurry!
 
 
http://www.pcgamesupply.com/  - click on promo banner.
 
 

cbulas1  

cbulas1

Posted Today, 02:14 PM

Price is showing $20 for me- there isn't a code or something to get the $2 off?


Posted Image

folnevar  

folnevar

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

Hmm. Try going to the home page and you should get a promo banner for the 10% off a $20 card. When you click on the banner, it should take you to a page with all the PSN cards, and it shows the $20 card for $18.

 

I just tried under a different browser where I wasn't signed in, and that's how I got it to come back up.


folnevar  

folnevar

Posted Today, 02:24 PM

**ALSO**

 

It looks like the $10/$20/$50 cards have come back in stock at Green Man Gaming, and the 8% code is still working (PS8). Tempted to buy another $50 credit. Is the wallet limit still $150?


.Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 02:38 PM

**ALSO**

 

It looks like the $10/$20/$50 cards have come back in stock at Green Man Gaming, and the 8% code is still working (PS8). Tempted to buy another $50 credit. Is the wallet limit still $150?

I think you can actually have like 175ish (maybe a bit more) in your account but can only add 150 maximum in one code

 

not sure on the exact number but I'm pretty sure it was around there


cbulas1  

cbulas1

Posted Today, 02:46 PM

Thanks for all your help with this, folnevar!

 

Going back to PCGameSupply's homepage and clicking the banner about the $10 PSN code for $8 worked for me, and yes- if you try to add more than one of these codes to your cart, you'll get an error message telling you that you can only buy one.

 

Also, thanks for letting me know about Green Man Gaming!  I just purchased $150 in PSN credit from them for $138.

 

Finally, .Beowulf must be right- I thought the wallet limit on PSN was still $150, but I just put in my $20 code from PCGameSupply, then the three $50 codes from Green Man Gaming one at a time, and now my wallet has $170 in it!


Posted Image

Mister Squirrel  

Mister Squirrel

Posted Today, 02:47 PM

What a joke. Seems like we’re done getting those sweet deals from pc game supply :(
Spoiler

Mister Squirrel  

Mister Squirrel

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

Thanks for all your help with this, folnevar!
 
Going back to PCGameSupply's homepage and clicking the banner about the $10 PSN code for $8 worked for me, and yes- if you try to add more than one of these codes to your cart, you'll get an error message telling you that you can only buy one.
 
Also, thanks for letting me know about Green Man Gaming!  I just purchased $150 in PSN credit from them for $138.
 
Finally, .Beowulf must be right- I thought the wallet limit on PSN was still $150, but I just put in my $20 code from PCGameSupply, then the three $50 codes from Green Man Gaming one at a time, and now my wallet has $170 in it!

It’s kind of a soft limit. You can go slightly over $150. I had like $186 at one point but then you’ll be unable to add more. I’m not sure how they figure what limit to cut you off exactly lol
Spoiler
