PCGameSupply - $20 Sony PSN credit for $18 - Digital Delivery

PCGameSupply - $20 Sony PSN credit for $18.

Just stumbled across this deal. Not as good as the old $10 credit for $7, but it's a bit better than the Green Man Gaming deal of 8%.

Looks like you can only buy one card. I purchased one, and now when I click on the $20 card, it's shows up full price for me.

Also, looks like only an hour or so to go on this deal, so hurry!