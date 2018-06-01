Jump to content

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Madden 19 Pre-order Deals $49.99-$69.99 Xbox, PS4

PS4: https://www.newegg.c...N82E16879204144

PS4 Hall of Fame: https://www.newegg.c...N82E16879204143

X1: https://www.newegg.c...N82E16874108019

X1 Hall of Fame: https://www.newegg.c...N82E16874108018


Updated OP with links. Hope that's ok.

 

