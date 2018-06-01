Nintendo Switch [2 deals] - Mario Tennis Jun 1-3 (Live today to Sunday) - FREE GAME TRIAL + Newegg Sale on PRO CONTROLLER $52 & Robot Labo $60

Download the eshop Switch trial demo for Mario Aces Tennis - LIVE TODAY TO SUNDAY
Also Newegg has a deal on the robo Labo and pro controller as per the title, codes and links bellow
https://www.newegg.c...N82E16878190669
Code EMCPVPE68
https://www.newegg.c...N82E16878190738
Code : EMCPVPE68
By chrislisting, Today, 04:36 PM
Posted Today, 04:36 PM
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Looks like the code takes off $20 for Labo Robot. From everything I've heard it's better to get the variety kit.
Posted Today, 06:33 PM
Only 17.50 off the controller. 70+3 shipping - 17.50 = $55.50 no tax. Haven't decided if I'll get one yet.