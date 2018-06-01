Jump to content

CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Nintendo Switch [2 deals] - Mario Tennis Jun 1-3 (Live today to Sunday) - FREE GAME TRIAL + Newegg Sale on PRO CONTROLLER $52 & Robot Labo $60

By chrislisting, Today, 04:36 PM

chrislisting

Posted Today, 04:36 PM  

chrislisting

Posted Today, 04:36 PM

Download the eshop Switch trial demo for Mario Aces Tennis - LIVE TODAY TO SUNDAY

Also Newegg has a deal on the robo Labo and pro controller as per the title, codes and links bellow


https://www.newegg.c...N82E16878190669
Code EMCPVPE68

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16878190738
Code : EMCPVPE68

paulwekiva

Posted Today, 05:42 PM  

paulwekiva

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

Looks like the code takes off $20 for Labo Robot.  From everything I've heard it's better to get the variety kit.


Starcrest

Posted Today, 06:33 PM  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 06:33 PM

Only 17.50 off the controller.  70+3 shipping - 17.50 = $55.50   no tax.  Haven't decided if I'll get one yet.


