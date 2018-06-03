Fry's Ads 6/3-9

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Tritton Kama Stereo Headset
$34.99
Bravo Team (PSVR)
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (Avail. Tue.)
$34.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Avail. Tue.)
$99
Audio Technica ATH-PDG1 Gaming Headset
Audio Technica ATH-PG1 Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card - B&M only)
PS4 1TB Slim Blue Console: Limited Edition (Avail. Fri.)
$349
Gaems Vanguard Case w/ Screen
Switch
$9.99
Hori Compact Playstand: Mario Edition
$19.99
Tiny Barbarian DX
$27.84 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $37.84
Game Traveler Deluxe System Case
$39.99
Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Avail. Tue.)
$49.99
Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido (Avail. Fri.)
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa
XBox One
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Tritton Kama Stereo Headset
$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (Avail. Tue.)
$34.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$55
Monster Hunter World
$59.99
Black Wireless Controller
Sea of Thieves
White Wireless Controller
less than $119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $119.99
Razer Wolverine Controller: Tournament Edition
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, State of Decay 2
$349
Gaems Vanguard Case w/ Screen
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ State of Decay 2
PC
$7.99
Kworld S13 Gaming Earbuds
$11.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
$14.99
Enhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming Headset
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Virtual Surround Gaming Headset
$39.99
Cougar Revenger S Ultimate FPS RGB Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Corsair Void Pro USB RGB Gaming Headset
Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset
$69.99
Asus ROG Gladius II Origin Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$89.99
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Cougar Attack X3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$39.50 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.50
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
Blu-Ray
$1.99
20 Million Miles to Earth/It Came From Beneath the Sea
Anaconda
Frankenstein (2003)
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
Gridiron Gang
Hostel/Hostel Part II
Hostel/Hostel Part II
Little Nikita
Ship of Fools/Lilith
The Squid and the Whale/Running With Scissors
You Got Served/Stomp the Yard/Gridiron Gang
$2.99
A Better Tomorrow (2010) (Blu+DVD)
Flash Point (Blu+DVD)
The Golden Cane Warrior
Kill 'Em All
Killers
Kundo
McCanick
The Pirates
Shaolin
Snow Girl and the Dark Crystal
Special ID
Sword Master (Blu+DVD)
Sword of Vengeance
Three
The Tiger
Vengeance of an Assassin
Victim
Wild City
The Wrath of Vajra
$3.99
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Broken City
Casino Royale
Chappie
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Hit & Run
Horton Hears a Who
The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball
Life of Pi
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
Thelma & Louise
$4.99
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
Battleship
The Blues Brothers
The Boy
The Breakfast Club
Bridesmaids (Blu+DVD)
Dracula Untold
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Jaws
London Has Fallen
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
The Purge
$14.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
King Kong (2005) (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Coco (Blu+DVD)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
$22.98
Black Panther
$27.98
Black Panther (4K+Blu)
Price unknown?
Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)
Death Wish (2018) (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Escape Plan (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)
Game of Thrones (4K) (Avail. Tue.)
The Good Dinosaur (Blu+DVD)
The Incredibles
Inside Out
Monsters, Inc.
Monsters University
South Park: The Complete 21st Season (Avail. Tue.)
Toy Story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
A Wrinkle in Time (2018) (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
A Wrinkle in Time (2018) (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
DVD
$14.99
Coco
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Price unknown?
Cars 3
Finding Nemo
The Incredibles
