CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

FT: Legend of Zelda A Link Between Worlds (original release) Want: PS4 games

By Blackbird388, Today, 08:50 PM

#1 Blackbird388   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   124 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Blackbird388

Posted Today, 08:50 PM

Hello, as the title states I've got a copy of A Link Between Worlds for 3DS in great condition. I'm looking for a new PS4 game to play. My favorite genre is JRPG's but I'll look at other stuff too, just direct me to your list.

#2 TheRealRizzo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   111 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 08:51 PM

I want you to stop

#3 ShadowedAsh   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   494 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

ShadowedAsh

Posted Today, 08:52 PM

A member for almost 7 years and still doesn’t know the rules. Sad world we live in.

#4 exoudeous   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

exoudeous

Posted Today, 08:52 PM

what store is this deal available in?


#5 thedragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   753 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

thedragon

Posted Today, 08:56 PM

:applause:


GLORY TO ARSTOTZKA

#6 EJam3s01   I was born ready CAGiversary!   181 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

EJam3s01

Posted Today, 08:58 PM

Calm down and just help the person find their way.  Don't need to be rude about it.  You're worse by just being like that.  I've been here a while too and know nothing too.  I at least know how to act.

 
 

#7 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   1979 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

oh_wrestling_youre_so_funny_17.gif

Rope-oops.gif

tumblr_or234nnQRC1rowenko1_400.gif


#8 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

Wrong section ... look for the area that says video game trades not deals .. also good luck with everyone making fun for next couple of hours lol


#9 Ferrari Racer   Banned CAGiversary!   6646 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 09:13 PM

I have this to trade

 

B4zhzl7.jpg




#10 CaptainJoel   In Brightest Day CAGiversary!   15349 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

CaptainJoel

Posted Today, 09:19 PM

I’ll trade God of War. Best JRPG of all.

#11 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   3807 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted Today, 09:28 PM

Hello, as the forum section states this is for Video Game Deals ONLY. Trading is not allowed in this section, my favorite threads are ones that follow the rules but I occasionally report off topic threads like this. I'll direct you to the appropriate section. https://www.cheapass...rum/20-trading/








