Gravity Rush 2 $19.99 / $15.99 GCU back in stock @ Best Buy

Yesterday, 11:32 PM

Posted Yesterday, 11:32 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5579006


Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM

Thanks for posting! I was able to get one this time.

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

I just got one as well. Thanks!


Posted Today, 12:21 AM

Sweet! Ordering 4 to flip.


Posted Today, 12:22 AM

If I didn’t get this digitally on sale in the PSN store awhile back I’d be all over this physical deal. Love this game. Highly recommend playing the games in order, though.

Posted Today, 12:47 AM

Sweet! Ordering 4 to flip.

Hopefully not with GCU.


