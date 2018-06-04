Jump to content

Xbox One NBA Live 18 5.99 Digital Gamestop

By Formula65, Today, 12:12 AM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

Not sure if this is a mistake but Xbox one digital NBA live 18 on Gamestop website says 5.99$

https://m.gamestop.c...-live-18/151936

#2 EvraiTerrule  

EvraiTerrule

Posted Today, 12:15 AM

Only on Xbox One sadly, but still, great deal!

#3 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 12:22 AM

Got it on EA Access. Otherwise a great deal.

#4 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 12:24 AM

is there an achievement in this game for missing 27 three-pointers in a row?


#5 TheN8torious  

TheN8torious

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

Yeah, it's always hard once a game goes in the EA Access vault to consider it to have any value at all (especially in the case of NBA Live, haha). But credit to them for at least giving it a good price rather than the dumb $19.99 "sales" we normally see on these games.


