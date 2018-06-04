Xbox One NBA Live 18 5.99 Digital Gamestop
Posted Today, 12:12 AM
https://m.gamestop.c...-live-18/151936
Posted Today, 12:15 AM
#3
Posted Today, 12:22 AM
#4
Posted Today, 12:24 AM
is there an achievement in this game for missing 27 three-pointers in a row?
#5
Posted Today, 12:25 AM
Yeah, it's always hard once a game goes in the EA Access vault to consider it to have any value at all (especially in the case of NBA Live, haha). But credit to them for at least giving it a good price rather than the dumb $19.99 "sales" we normally see on these games.