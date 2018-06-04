Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

  In Collection
  In Wish List
  Beaten
  Playing


Xbox E3 Sale Event - Starts June 7

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 04:25 PM

Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

https://news.xbox.co...Photo_lrn_6.4.1

 

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy an Xbox – that moment is now. Starting Thursday, June 7 you’ll find discounts on hundreds of games, accessories, Xbox Game Pass and Live Gold subscriptions, plus $50 off of ANY Xbox One. Offers include:

This is just a sample of the savings! Whether you’re shopping in a physical store, online or through your Xbox console, make sure to check xbox.comMicrosoft Store and participating retailers nationwide for more details on dates, availability, and pricing as deals may vary.

 

inline1.jpg

 

$50 off for the first time ever on Xbox One X at Microsoft Store and participating retailers. If you haven’t upgraded to an Xbox One X yet now is the time, with its first-ever discount – $50 off June 7 – June 23. Get deals on Xbox One X enhanced titles like Sea of Thieves, FIFA 18, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Forza Motorsport 7, and immerse yourself in stunning 4K ultra HD gaming with HDR.

Xbox One S 500GB consoles are also $199, while supplies last.  Or pick up an Xbox One S 1TB bundle for $249 ($50 off), like the Xbox One S PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle, or Xbox One S Starter Bundle, which includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass and 3 months of Xbox Live Gold. Xbox One S 1TB deals end June 23.

 

inline2.jpg

 

Great savings on hundreds of titles. Amazing deals on over 300 games including those blockbusters you’ve been meaning to pick up like Battlefield 1FIFA 18NBA 2K18Assassin’s Creed OriginsForza Motorsport 7Destiny 2Super Lucky’s TaleMonster Hunter: WorldPlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Sea of Thieves.

Full games start as low as $19.99, making it easy to add to your collection.

Plus save 50% or more on dozens of add-ons (including Season Passes, Expansions and DLC) for games you already own or play through Xbox Game Pass.

 

inline3.jpg

 

Try out Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for just $1 – Take advantage of a special, limited-time introductory offer and get your first month of Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold for just $1 each!

With Xbox Game Pass, you will gain unlimited access to over 100 great games and new Xbox Exclusives for just $1 and if you are not an Xbox Live Gold member yet you can join Gold for $1 and be part of the best community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network. ​

If you prefer to purchase your memberships at a retailer, you’ll enjoy a Buy 3, Get 3 months offer on Xbox Live Gold and save 50% off of 6 months of Xbox Game Pass.

 

inline4.jpg

 

Accessorize! Save $10 on black, white, special edition and limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controllers, all featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip, custom button-mapping, Windows 10-compatibility, and up to twice the wireless range.

Or, design your own controller in one of over a billion color combinations available with Xbox Design Lab controllers, now starting at a new low price of just $69.99.

Plus save on officially licensed accessories from Seagate, Turtle Beach and Hyperkin.

 

inline5.jpg

 

Save even more when you buy through Mixer. Watching gameplay on Mixer is a great way to check out new games and DLC before you buy.  With Mixer Direct Purchase, you can make your purchase right from the Mixer viewing window, and it also rewards the streamer you’re watching.

For a limited time, Mixer is offering a special gift-with-purchase promotion. You’ll receive a gift of $5 Microsoft Store credit for making a purchase of $9.99 or more via Mixer Direct Purchase. More details can be found at learn.mixer.com/promotions.

Check with xbox.comMicrosoft Store and participating retailers nationwide for more details on availability and pricing as deals will vary between retailers.

Read more at https://news.xbox.co...SW06VVFgUv1q.99


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

Or, design your own controller in one of over a billion color combinations available with Xbox Design Lab controllers, now starting at a new low price of just $69.99.

 
This sounds intriguing...


Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 04:32 PM

At Meijer and Best Buy, their current ad states you will get a free controller with a Xbox One (Applies to X1X at BB)

 

It should combine with the price drop?


ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Today, 04:39 PM

This sounds intriguing...

Thinking the same thing. And if you trade in games at GameStop and use the 40% XBL credit promo it would take $50 worth of game trades. Which you could probably get for less than $50.

CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

the first time the X has been discounted, sure if you just wanted the console. However, countless times there have been bundles which include hundreds of dollars worth of games, making it an even better deal than now. still, cool.


Razzel  

Razzel

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Full games as low as 19.99??? Yuck

Blade  

Blade

Posted Today, 04:44 PM

At Meijer and Best Buy, their current ad states you will get a free controller with a Xbox One (Applies to X1X at BB)

 

It should combine with the price drop?

Make sure you lawyer up before going, so you can sue them for being unfair in case you don't get both.


etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

That CAG moment when you realize you may already own most of the discounted titles 😑

Flash15  

Flash15

Posted Today, 05:14 PM

Assuming the game prices at retailers will stack with GCU at BB


