Xbox E3 Sale Event - Starts June 7

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy an Xbox – that moment is now. Starting Thursday, June 7 you’ll find discounts on hundreds of games, accessories, Xbox Game Pass and Live Gold subscriptions, plus $50 off of ANY Xbox One. Offers include:

This is just a sample of the savings! Whether you’re shopping in a physical store, online or through your Xbox console, make sure to check xbox.com, Microsoft Store and participating retailers nationwide for more details on dates, availability, and pricing as deals may vary.

$50 off for the first time ever on Xbox One X at Microsoft Store and participating retailers. If you haven’t upgraded to an Xbox One X yet now is the time, with its first-ever discount – $50 off June 7 – June 23. Get deals on Xbox One X enhanced titles like Sea of Thieves, FIFA 18, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Forza Motorsport 7, and immerse yourself in stunning 4K ultra HD gaming with HDR.

Xbox One S 500GB consoles are also $199, while supplies last. Or pick up an Xbox One S 1TB bundle for $249 ($50 off), like the Xbox One S PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle, or Xbox One S Starter Bundle, which includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass and 3 months of Xbox Live Gold. Xbox One S 1TB deals end June 23.

Great savings on hundreds of titles. Amazing deals on over 300 games including those blockbusters you’ve been meaning to pick up like Battlefield 1, FIFA 18, NBA 2K18, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Forza Motorsport 7, Destiny 2, Super Lucky’s Tale, Monster Hunter: World, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Sea of Thieves.

Full games start as low as $19.99, making it easy to add to your collection.

Plus save 50% or more on dozens of add-ons (including Season Passes, Expansions and DLC) for games you already own or play through Xbox Game Pass.

Try out Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for just $1 – Take advantage of a special, limited-time introductory offer and get your first month of Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold for just $1 each!

With Xbox Game Pass, you will gain unlimited access to over 100 great games and new Xbox Exclusives for just $1 and if you are not an Xbox Live Gold member yet you can join Gold for $1 and be part of the best community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network. ​

If you prefer to purchase your memberships at a retailer, you’ll enjoy a Buy 3, Get 3 months offer on Xbox Live Gold and save 50% off of 6 months of Xbox Game Pass.

Accessorize! Save $10 on black, white, special edition and limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controllers, all featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip, custom button-mapping, Windows 10-compatibility, and up to twice the wireless range.

Or, design your own controller in one of over a billion color combinations available with Xbox Design Lab controllers, now starting at a new low price of just $69.99.

Plus save on officially licensed accessories from Seagate, Turtle Beach and Hyperkin.

Save even more when you buy through Mixer. Watching gameplay on Mixer is a great way to check out new games and DLC before you buy. With Mixer Direct Purchase, you can make your purchase right from the Mixer viewing window, and it also rewards the streamer you’re watching.

For a limited time, Mixer is offering a special gift-with-purchase promotion. You’ll receive a gift of $5 Microsoft Store credit for making a purchase of $9.99 or more via Mixer Direct Purchase. More details can be found at learn.mixer.com/promotions.

Check with xbox.com, Microsoft Store and participating retailers nationwide for more details on availability and pricing as deals will vary between retailers.

