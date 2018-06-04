Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

owlboy limited preorder on bestbuy

By sevast, Today, 05:59 PM

#1 sevast   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   339 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

sevast

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

I'm not a huge fan of owlboy, but I thought people have been talking about how hard this is to get... Bestbuy is having pre-orders on the limited editions of owlboy for ps4 and switch. 

 

https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys

 

 


#2 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   261 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

Thanks!

#3 cheaphuck   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   520 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

cheaphuck

Posted Today, 06:15 PM

Thanks! Ordered 4 copies of each.


#4 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   492 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 06:28 PM

Thanks! Ordered 4 copies of each.


Herp derp, I hope you you're joking, that will get you banned from GCU, you scalping, flipper non-CAG!

#5 totoroboy  

totoroboy

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Anyone able to pre-order it though?

This item is currently unavailable for online purchase. The item was not added to your cart.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy