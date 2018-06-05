Jump to content

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

By Crustaceous Cheapskate, Today, 05:53 AM

Crustaceous Cheapskate  

Crustaceous Cheapskate

Posted Today, 05:53 AM

https://store.playst...EBOYDCROSB00001

 

Select choose a version. Select the free one. Checkout.

 

Enjoy your free Cosmic Star Heroine (EU or AU PSN account required).


mcdull  

mcdull

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

Thanks, don't even know what that is but good to have some use for my EU account :)


