CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

The Surge Complete Edition Free on PSN+

By tiredtom, Today, 04:13 PM

#1 tiredtom  

tiredtom

Posted Today, 04:13 PM

I didn’t see this posted anywhere else. Just part of the new weekly deals I was scrolling through and saw that The Surge Complete Edition was listed as free as a PS Plus member.

I tried it and it cleared on my account, no issues. Grab it before they fix it!

#2 vwbeetlvr   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   335 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

vwbeetlvr

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

Old news, all over Twitter

#3 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   479 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

Got it though hilariously it says it’s negative 20.43 for plus users.

#4 deuce985  

deuce985

Posted Today, 04:19 PM

They're just going to revoke any license that got it free eventually. You can get around it going offline. I wouldn't put it past Sony to ban people who do that coming back online though since they had knowledge about getting around their revoking access to a game they shouldn't own. Most companies would just be like well, it's our screw up. I know that's what Amazon does when they mess prices up all the time. They're like, our mistake is your reward.

 

I got it but fully expect my digital license to disappear. I think they did something similar to people who had Yakuza 6 when the full game was released in the demo.


#5 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2600 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 04:23 PM

I didn’t see this posted anywhere else.


You didn't search very well, did you? It was posted here an hour ago. You just found the [late] thread from SD and decided to create a new post.

#6 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1608 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 04:23 PM

In the past sony just removes the license, then have not banned anyone. Yet.

#7 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6478 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

They're just going to revoke any license that got it free eventually. You can get around it going offline. I wouldn't put it past Sony to ban people who do that coming back online though since they had knowledge about getting around their revoking access to a game they shouldn't own. Most companies would just be like well, it's our screw up. I know that's what Amazon does when they mess prices up all the time. They're like, our mistake is your reward.

I got it but fully expect my digital license to disappear. I think they did something similar to people who had Yakuza 6 when the full game was released in the demo.


They’re not gonna revoke the license. The reason they did it for Yakuza 6 was the game hadn’t even come out yet. This even has the little free PS+ thing by it.

This is E3 week and the surge is an older game. They won’t take the bad press coverage by revoking these. The only thing I’ve ever seen revoked from them was Yakuza.
#8 tiredtom  

tiredtom

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

You didn't search very well, did you? It was posted here an hour ago. You just found the [late] thread from SD and decided to create a new post.


So sorry for trying to help people out. Please delete my thread

#9 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2849 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

This a joke? Not showing up free..

Edit: oh, didn't see the little + at the end of the title..

#10 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

I guess I was too late to the party.  Oh well.  :(


#11 tiredtom  

tiredtom

Posted Today, 04:31 PM

They fixed it already apparently. But it was also up for hours according to some people here so I guess u guys were just too slow :p

#12 EvlAsh   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   105 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

EvlAsh

Posted Today, 04:32 PM

They fixed it. :(


#13 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Today, 04:33 PM

It still says free for PS+ users.  But shows up as $19.79 in the cart (if you are not taxed, that is).


