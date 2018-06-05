The Surge Complete Edition Free on PSN+
Posted Today, 04:13 PM
I tried it and it cleared on my account, no issues. Grab it before they fix it!
Posted Today, 04:16 PM
Posted Today, 04:16 PM
Posted Today, 04:19 PM
They're just going to revoke any license that got it free eventually. You can get around it going offline. I wouldn't put it past Sony to ban people who do that coming back online though since they had knowledge about getting around their revoking access to a game they shouldn't own. Most companies would just be like well, it's our screw up. I know that's what Amazon does when they mess prices up all the time. They're like, our mistake is your reward.
I got it but fully expect my digital license to disappear. I think they did something similar to people who had Yakuza 6 when the full game was released in the demo.
Posted Today, 04:23 PM
I didn’t see this posted anywhere else.
You didn't search very well, did you? It was posted here an hour ago. You just found the [late] thread from SD and decided to create a new post.
Posted Today, 04:23 PM
Posted Today, 04:25 PM
They’re not gonna revoke the license. The reason they did it for Yakuza 6 was the game hadn’t even come out yet. This even has the little free PS+ thing by it.
This is E3 week and the surge is an older game. They won’t take the bad press coverage by revoking these. The only thing I’ve ever seen revoked from them was Yakuza.
Posted Today, 04:25 PM
So sorry for trying to help people out. Please delete my thread
Posted Today, 04:28 PM
Edit: oh, didn't see the little + at the end of the title..
Posted Today, 04:30 PM
I guess I was too late to the party. Oh well. :(
Posted Today, 04:31 PM
Posted Today, 04:32 PM
They fixed it. :(
Posted Today, 04:33 PM
It still says free for PS+ users. But shows up as $19.79 in the cart (if you are not taxed, that is).