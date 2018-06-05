Jump to content

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $19.99/$15.99 GCU @ Best Buy

By FullmetalPain22, Today, 05:17 PM

#1 FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys


#2 dino88  

dino88

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

Just placed an order for pickup.  I've been waiting for a price drop on the complete package.  Thanks for posting!


#3 tomwaits1  

tomwaits1

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

Does anyone know if the DLC is included on disc, or is it just a download code?


#4 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 05:47 PM

Damn thought there was a physical switch version

#5 phoenixlau  

phoenixlau

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

Does anyone know if the DLC is included on disc, or is it just a download code?

The DLC is not on disc, it's a download code.


#6 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

And just read the whole fiasco over a physical Switch version... Crazy...
