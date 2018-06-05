https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys
Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $19.99/$15.99 GCU @ Best Buy
#1
Posted Today, 05:17 PM
#2 Fa Fa Fo Hi CAGiversary! 3222 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:29 PM
Just placed an order for pickup. I've been waiting for a price drop on the complete package. Thanks for posting!
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 467 Posts Joined 13.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Does anyone know if the DLC is included on disc, or is it just a download code?
#4 Daddy CAGiversary! 548 Posts Joined 3.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:47 PM
- starscream615 likes this
#5 backlogged CAGiversary! 417 Posts Joined 6.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:19 PM
Does anyone know if the DLC is included on disc, or is it just a download code?
The DLC is not on disc, it's a download code.
Odesza - A Moment Apart - MP3 album - $1
Shadow Warrior 2 - $5 /// Shadow Warrior 1 - $1
Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition - $1 /// Stories: Path of Destinies - $1
Jotun - $1 /// Nuclear Throne - $1 /// Rogue Legacy $1 /// Thomas Was Alone - $1
Chariot - $1 /// Awesomenauts - $1 /// Punch Club - $1
...........Check my sell list! https://www.cheapass.../#entry12310450
#6 Daddy CAGiversary! 548 Posts Joined 3.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:29 PM