The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Target Ad 6/10-6/16: $50 off + $20 Gift Card - All Xbox Consoles | $349.99 PS4 Pro | Free Carrying Case w/ Nintendo Switch | B1G1 50% Off 3DS Games

litepink

Posted Today, 08:25 PM

:xb1: Save $50 on all Xbox One S or Xbox One X Consoles
-icontarget.gif Plus free $20 Gift Card

:ps4: Playstation 4 Pro - $349.99
:ps4: Dualshock 4 Controllers - $39.99

:switch: Nintendo Switch - $299.99
-icontarget.gif Free Deluxe Traveller Case with Purchase ($19.99 value)

 

:3ds: Buy one get one 50% off select 3DS titles
-Titles shown: Pokemon Ultra Sun, Pokemon Ultra Moon, Mario Kart 7, Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga, Fire Emblem: Warriors
-Excludes Detective Pikachu

$19.99
:xb1: PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds
:ps4: :xb1: Star Wars Battlefront II

$29.99
:ps4: :xb1: Grand Theft Auto V
:ps4: :xb1: Assassin’s Creed: Origins
:ps4: :xb1: NBA 2K18

$39.99
:ps4: :xb1: UFC 3
:ps4: :xb1: Dragon Ball FighterZ
:ps4: :xb1: Far Cry 5
:ps4: :xb1: Monster Hunter World
:ps4: :xb1: :switch:  FIFA 18

$49.99
:ps4: Yakuza 6
:ps4: God of War
:xb1: Sea of Thieves
:ps4: :xb1: Call of Duty World War II

 

#2 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Today, 08:35 PM

$50 off an XB1X AND a $20 gift card?  Damn.  The Black Friday and Xmas deals are gonna be hot!


