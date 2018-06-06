Jump to content

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Shaq Fu - Free on Switch!?!?!?!? YMMV

By theghost4413, Today, 01:14 AM

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

So I logged on to take a peak at how much Shaq Fu was tonight with it releasing today and it was the first item in the store...And it said 100% free. So I clicked and sure enough. Not sure why but hey I'm pumped! Of course YMMV

Cheapskate McGee  

Cheapskate McGee

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

I think that's if you bought NBA Playgrounds on Switch.


thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

Did you buy NBA Playgrounds?


Lazerack  

Lazerack

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

Did you buy NBA Playgrounds early on? I believe they said they’d give Shaq Fu free to those who bought it early to apologize for they online system not working for so long. Or something along these lines.

Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

Odd. Just checked since I had my Switch next to me and $19.99 for myself. :(

Finished Games for 2018

dieresis  

dieresis

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

You must've bought NBA Playgrounds, then you're supposed to get it for free.

Currently playing:
:xb1: ARKNBA 2K; Battlefront

doubledown  

doubledown

Posted Today, 01:17 AM

http://www.gamerevol...nintendo-switch


davidmt  

davidmt

Posted Today, 01:17 AM

Did you buy NBA Playgrounds?

https://www.polygon....nuttin-ta-prove


icemangooch  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

Shows at 19.99 for me. Sad.

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

Got it! Thanks all! Didn't know that but hey that was a nice surprise!

Kerig  

Kerig

Posted Today, 01:45 AM

But...

DID YOU BUY NBA PLAYGROUNDS?!?!?!?

CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 01:51 AM

I think that's if you bought NBA Playgrounds on Switch.

 

 

Did you buy NBA Playgrounds?

 

 

Did you buy NBA Playgrounds early on? I believe they said they’d give Shaq Fu free to those who bought it early to apologize for they online system not working for so long. Or something along these lines.

 

 

You must've bought NBA Playgrounds, then you're supposed to get it for free.

 

 

But...

DID YOU BUY NBA PLAYGROUNDS?!?!?!?

 

I think if you bought Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey early then you get this for free.


Strider Turbulence  

Strider Turbulence

Posted Today, 01:54 AM

But...

DID YOU BUY NBA PLAYGROUNDS?!?!?!?

Did you?


Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 02:00 AM

Did he buy NBA Playgrounds or not?!? JFC the suspense is killing me!

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 02:06 AM

I think if you bought Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey early then you get this for free.

 

No, only available to GCU members.


ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

Yeah I gotta know if he got NBA playgrounds or not... Cmon dude

The Dead Texan  

The Dead Texan

Posted Today, 02:10 AM

Don't let this distract you from the fact that BBY is forcibly removing GCU for violating TOS


callmesteam  

callmesteam

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

I think if you bought Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey early then you get this for free.

I'd be 100% in on day one if they rereleased Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey.  IT LOOKS SO REAL.  YOU CAN ROTATE THE CAMERA AROUND THE PUCK.


EdJericho  

EdJericho

Posted Today, 02:23 AM

Did you buy NBA Playgrounds?

Did you buy NBA Playgrounds early on? I believe they said they’d give Shaq Fu free to those who bought it early to apologize for they online system not working for so long. Or something along these lines.

Did you buy NBA Playgrounds?

https://www.polygon....nuttin-ta-prove

But...

DID YOU BUY NBA PLAYGROUNDS?!?!?!?

Did you?

Did he buy NBA Playgrounds or not?!? JFC the suspense is killing me!

Yeah I gotta know if he got NBA playgrounds or not... Cmon dude


inkcil  

inkcil

Posted Today, 02:35 AM

Buy One terrible game get One horrible game free!


Blade  

Blade

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

Fuck


Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 03:19 AM

6 more days...

 

