Shaq Fu - Free on Switch!?!?!?!? YMMV
I think that's if you bought NBA Playgrounds on Switch.
https://www.polygon....nuttin-ta-prove
DID YOU BUY NBA PLAYGROUNDS?!?!?!?
I think that's if you bought NBA Playgrounds on Switch.
Did you buy NBA Playgrounds early on? I believe they said they’d give Shaq Fu free to those who bought it early to apologize for they online system not working for so long. Or something along these lines.
You must've bought NBA Playgrounds, then you're supposed to get it for free.
But...
I think if you bought Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey early then you get this for free.
But...
Did you?
I think if you bought Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey early then you get this for free.
No, only available to GCU members.
Don't let this distract you from the fact that BBY is forcibly removing GCU for violating TOS
I think if you bought Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey early then you get this for free.
I'd be 100% in on day one if they rereleased Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey. IT LOOKS SO REAL. YOU CAN ROTATE THE CAMERA AROUND THE PUCK.
Did you buy NBA Playgrounds early on? I believe they said they’d give Shaq Fu free to those who bought it early to apologize for they online system not working for so long. Or something along these lines.
But...
Did you?
Did he buy NBA Playgrounds or not?!? JFC the suspense is killing me!
Yeah I gotta know if he got NBA playgrounds or not... Cmon dude
Buy One terrible game get One horrible game free!
6 more days...