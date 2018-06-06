20% off Ebay coupon - Today only
#1 The Charmed One CAGiversary! 945 Posts Joined 11.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:50 PM
- Squeegor 2 likes this
#2 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3451 Posts Joined 5.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:57 PM
- mars009 likes this
#3 Mad Scientist CAGiversary! 306 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:59 PM
Anyone know if Target still sells ebay gift cards? Could be even sweeter to redcard for the extra 5%.
#4 Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary! 22375 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:02 PM
Anyone know if Target still sells ebay gift cards? Could be even sweeter to redcard for the extra 5%.
These usually don't work on giftcards, at least as far as I know.
EDIT* Nevermind, I get what you're asking now.
Currently playing:
Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology -
║My Tradelists: Games, Guides & Game Related Goodies║Wantlist║
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 109 Posts Joined 11.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:12 PM
Nintendo Switch was $289.99 earlier this morning. They changed it to $319.99 and then $321.99 shortly after. This was before the time when discount went live.
Obviously, they raised prices in preparation for this sitewide discount.
#6
Posted Today, 03:13 PM
I just bought a 64 GB Vita memory card for $71.99(Was $89.99) from world-deals.
#7
Posted Today, 03:18 PM
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 260 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:19 PM
I see the 400 series tcl is 225 after discount code...
#9 XBL / PSN / NNID: shanafan CAGiversary! 420 Posts Joined 5.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:20 PM
Ah poop. Doesn't work on Paypal's Nintendo eShop cards :(
MY 2018 VIDEO GAME SPENDING TAB | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014
#10
Posted Today, 03:23 PM
#11 All 5 Senses CAGiversary! 1236 Posts Joined 3.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:27 PM
#12 Better Than You CAGiversary! 20224 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:28 PM
Nice. This is like GCU but for free!
- SwannShady and mchittumjr like this
Interested in multiplayer and co-op events on Steam? Then join Spoderbro and Foxbro's Multiplayer and Bro-Op Steam group! Add me on Steam for an invite: http://steamcommunit...d/cheaplikeafox
#13
Posted Today, 03:51 PM
#14 It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary! 2535 Posts Joined 3.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:56 PM
used on Hokuto Ga Gotoku so I can be mad when a localized version is announced in a few days
#15 Deal Ninja CAGiversary! 10325 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:07 PM
#16 Deal Ninja CAGiversary! 10325 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:10 PM
#17
Posted Today, 04:12 PM
#18 The Charmed One CAGiversary! 945 Posts Joined 11.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:16 PM
Can we use code more than once? Any account can use it?
Looks like one per user. Tried it on a second item and says it was used.
#19
Posted Today, 04:20 PM
Yeah these are usually single use, so make it count.
Really appreciate the heads up OP. Wouldn't have known otherwise. Needed to get a couple hard drives so this really helped.
#20 CAG CAGiversary! 57 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
#21 $15 or less CAGiversary! 950 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk
#22
Posted Today, 04:45 PM
Hmmmmm, psvr headset to pair with my pro or a 43" 4k tv for my xb1x?
I see the 400 series tcl is 225 after discount code...
PSVR is going to be on sale in a few days anyway.
Ended up getting WD 8tb external hard drive instead of Seagate 8tb. Wonder if $146 was a good price
They're on sale from $130-150 at Best Buy every other month (hasn't been $130 since November though).
#23
Posted Today, 04:46 PM
I have no idea what to use this code. Prolly will end up not buying anything...
#24
Posted Today, 04:47 PM
Anyone know if this will work with Best Offer? (assuming the seller accepts before the code expires)
Yes, it does. Just did it on a Vectrex!
#25 Tired CAGiversary! 1175 Posts Joined 5.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:50 PM
#26 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1254 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:05 PM
#27 Coast to Coast CAGiversary! 482 Posts Joined 7.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:18 PM
#28 Infamous CAGiversary! 13326 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:20 PM
Only thing I'd ever use these on is Mondo prints but I have far too many at this point haha.
#29
Posted Today, 05:25 PM
#30 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 139 Posts Joined 5.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:40 PM
Holding myself off from making unnecessary impulse purchases :x