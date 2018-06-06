Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

CAGcast #548: Ambassador Shipwreck

The gang discuss Fallout 76, Solo (spoiler talk post-show) lawless children minigolf, Sega Genesis Classics, E3 Backpack rules, new Atari and Intellivision consoles and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

20% off Ebay coupon - Today only

By Scrubsy, Today, 02:50 PM

#1 Scrubsy   The Charmed One CAGiversary!   945 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Scrubsy

Posted Today, 02:50 PM

Coupon code PICKDADSGIFT.  Ends at 7pm PT. Min. $50 purchase.

"I'm sorry, I'm not taking any questions right now, but my belt is."

#2 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3451 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 02:57 PM

:D got a neon Switch for $257 from antonline.

#3 Kojiro   Mad Scientist CAGiversary!   306 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Kojiro

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

Anyone know if Target still sells ebay gift cards? Could be even sweeter to redcard for the extra 5%.


#4 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22375 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

Anyone know if Target still sells ebay gift cards? Could be even sweeter to redcard for the extra 5%.

These usually don't work on giftcards, at least as far as I know. 

 

EDIT* Nevermind, I get what you're asking now. 


Currently playing: 

:3ds: Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology - :)

fyreboltx.png

║My Tradelists: Games, Guides & Game Related GoodiesWantlist

#5 ZeRoX99   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   109 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

ZeRoX99

Posted Today, 03:12 PM

Just a FYI.

Nintendo Switch was $289.99 earlier this morning. They changed it to $319.99 and then $321.99 shortly after. This was before the time when discount went live.

Obviously, they raised prices in preparation for this sitewide discount.

#6 Accidie  

Accidie

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

I just bought a 64 GB Vita memory card for $71.99(Was $89.99) from world-deals.


#7 twick87  

twick87

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

Just bought an Xbox One S 1tb starter bundle for $212 after code. Hopefully it was a good deal.

#8 Senusret   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   260 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Senusret

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

Hmmmmm, psvr headset to pair with my pro or a 43" 4k tv for my xb1x?

I see the 400 series tcl is 225 after discount code...

#9 shanafan_cag   XBL / PSN / NNID: shanafan CAGiversary!   420 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

shanafan_cag

Posted Today, 03:20 PM

Ah poop. Doesn't work on Paypal's Nintendo eShop cards :(


MY 2018 VIDEO GAME SPENDING TAB | 2017 | 2016 2015 | 2014

524387.png

 

#10 Accidie  

Accidie

Posted Today, 03:23 PM

https://pages.ebay.c...075194625321486


#11 Brendan_Frye   All 5 Senses CAGiversary!   1236 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

Brendan_Frye

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

Just picked a blufans Blu-ray release I’ve been wanting. Thanks for the heads up OP!

itfollows1.gif?w=750

#12 FoxAssGamer   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20224 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

FoxAssGamer

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

Nice.  This is like GCU but for free!


Interested in multiplayer and co-op events on Steam?  Then join Spoderbro and Foxbro's Multiplayer and Bro-Op Steam group!  Add me on Steam for an invite:  http://steamcommunit...d/cheaplikeafox

 

 

 

 

#13 xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted Today, 03:51 PM

Just got Splatoon 2 and Fire Emblem Awakening for $60

#14 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2535 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 03:56 PM

used on Hokuto Ga Gotoku so I can be mad when a localized version is announced in a few days


#15 utopianmachine   Deal Ninja CAGiversary!   10325 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

utopianmachine

Posted Today, 04:07 PM

Got a neon Switch for like $248. Finally.

#16 utopianmachine   Deal Ninja CAGiversary!   10325 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

utopianmachine

Posted Today, 04:10 PM

Can we use code more than once? Any account can use it?

#17 Bombarded  

Bombarded

Posted Today, 04:12 PM

Ended up getting WD 8tb external hard drive instead of Seagate 8tb. Wonder if $146 was a good price

#18 Scrubsy   The Charmed One CAGiversary!   945 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Scrubsy

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

Can we use code more than once? Any account can use it?

Looks like one per user. Tried it on a second item and says it was used.


"I'm sorry, I'm not taking any questions right now, but my belt is."

#19 Squeegor 2  

Squeegor 2

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

Yeah these are usually single use, so make it count.

Really appreciate the heads up OP. Wouldn't have known otherwise. Needed to get a couple hard drives so this really helped.


#20 Insidious Dreams   CAG CAGiversary!   57 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Insidious Dreams

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

Anyone know if this will work with Best Offer? (assuming the seller accepts before the code expires)

#21 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   950 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

Got me a 3 pack Google Wifi, $207.XX before tax, sold by Bestbuy

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#22 elessar123  

elessar123

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

Hmmmmm, psvr headset to pair with my pro or a 43" 4k tv for my xb1x?

I see the 400 series tcl is 225 after discount code...

PSVR is going to be on sale in a few days anyway.

 

Ended up getting WD 8tb external hard drive instead of Seagate 8tb. Wonder if $146 was a good price

They're on sale from $130-150 at Best Buy every other month (hasn't been $130 since November though).


Spoiler

#23 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Today, 04:46 PM

I have no idea what to use this code.  Prolly will end up not buying anything...


#24 brando05  

brando05

Posted Today, 04:47 PM

Anyone know if this will work with Best Offer? (assuming the seller accepts before the code expires)


Yes, it does. Just did it on a Vectrex!

#25 Master Miguel   Tired CAGiversary!   1175 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Master Miguel

Posted Today, 04:50 PM

Snagged a switch pro controller for $48. Hope it's a newer one.

#26 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1254 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 05:05 PM

Couldn't have come at better time. My ps pro decided to not turn on the other day. $320 for another isn't bad

#27 lochdoun   Coast to Coast CAGiversary!   482 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

lochdoun

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

FYI, DVDs/Blu-rays purchased through Ebay gives 8% back on Ebates right now.
Currently playing: :pc: Tropico 4 | :360: Reckoning

#28 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13326 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

Only thing I'd ever use these on is Mondo prints but I have far too many at this point haha.


JodouKastBizmuth.jpg

#29 Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted Today, 05:25 PM

Was about to grab a 2700 processor for around $200 with the code (down from $255). Now they raised the original price to $285. These f****** eBay sellers are so slimy, they raised the prices on everything I was looking to get. Smdh

#30 dwo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

dwo

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

Holding myself off from making unnecessary impulse purchases :x


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy