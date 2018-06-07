Stardock All-Star RTS Sale (PC-Steam) Over 70% Off Gold Editions

Between June 7th and June 20th, our All-Star RTS Sale at Stardock.com is discounting Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Gold Edition, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Gold Edition, and Offworld Trading Company Gold Edition for over 70% off. We’re also bundling all three Gold Editions into one major pack for just $49.99 (an 80% savings), making these the deepest discounts we’ve ever had.
For those unfamiliar with our Gold Editions, they include the base game, their respective DLCs, and expansions in one single edition.
Sale Prices (all steam codes)
Offworld Trading Company Gold Edition - $19.99 (Reg. $73.90 - 73% off)
Ashes of the Singularity Gold Edition - $19.99 (Reg. 75.91 - 74% off)
Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Gold Edition - $19.99 (Reg. $84.95 - 76% off)
All-Star RTS Bundle - $49.99 (Reg. $234.75 - 80% off)
https://www.stardock...star-rts-games/