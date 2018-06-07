Stardock All-Star RTS Sale (PC-Steam) Over 70% Off Gold Editions

Between June 7th and June 20th, our All-Star RTS Sale at Stardock.com is discounting Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Gold Edition, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Gold Edition, and Offworld Trading Company Gold Edition for over 70% off. We’re also bundling all three Gold Editions into one major pack for just $49.99 (an 80% savings), making these the deepest discounts we’ve ever had.



For those unfamiliar with our Gold Editions, they include the base game, their respective DLCs, and expansions in one single edition.