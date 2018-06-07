Jump to content

Hitman: Sniper Assassin Free (to download NOW) w/ preorder of Hitman 2

By xxMayDay31xx, Today, 05:54 PM

xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted Today, 05:54 PM

https://store.playst...ITMANSTANDARD00

Maybe you preorder digital games, maybe you don’t.
Just spreadin’ news.

gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Today, 06:57 PM

Um, I just looked up what that new Sniper Assassin game mode is, and it basically looks like a port of the mobile game, which costs 99 cents... 


LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 06:59 PM

Um, I just looked up what that new Sniper Assassin game mode is, and it basically looks like a port of the mobile game, which costs 99 cents...


Which was also a pre-order bonus for absolution but a different map, so..

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

