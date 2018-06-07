Hitman: Sniper Assassin Free (to download NOW) w/ preorder of Hitman 2

Posted Today, 06:59 PM

Which was also a pre-order bonus for absolution but a different map, so..

Um, I just looked up what that new Sniper Assassin game mode is, and it basically looks like a port of the mobile game, which costs 99 cents...

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3