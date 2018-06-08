Best Buy Ad 6/10-6/16

Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM

Sorry if this is a weird or lame question but can people share gamers club unlocked? I want to buy a game from BB but don't have GCU. Can someone PM me their code or number or whatever it is that you need? It's about to end right so might as well stick it to them buy sharing your code so everyone else can get as much discounts as possible.

With BB really cracking down and banning accounts, this is a huge ask.

No offense, but I'd guess most people, myself included, would only share it with someone we actually know.