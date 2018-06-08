Jump to content

CAGcast #549: Anything Goes!

The gang talks Vampyr, World of Tanks Mercenaries event, GCU abuse, new Far Cry 5 DLC, Mario Tennis Aces, Pre E3 hype, Philips Hue Sync, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 6/10-6/16

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 06:40 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM

New Releases:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Super Bomberman R Shiny Edition $39.99 + $10 Best Buy e-Gift Card (Available Tuesday)
  • :ps4: Moss $29.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: LEGO The Incredibles $59.99 (Available Friday)

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed: Origins $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Far Cry 5 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: FIFA 18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Monster Hunter: World $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Destiny 2 $9.99 Save $40
  • :ps4: God of War $49.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: Forza Motorsport 7 $29.99 Save 30
  • :xb1: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds $19.99 Save $10

Xbox:

  • Save $500 with the purchase of an Xbox One X and a Samsung 75" Q Series TV
  • Save $50 on select Xbox One S and Xbox One X Consoles
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Buy 3 Months of Xbox Live and get 3 Months Free

PlayStation:

  • PlayStation 4 1TB Days of Play Blue Console $299.99
  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console $349.99 Save $50
  • Save $100 on select PSVR Bundles
  • Select DualShock 4 Controllers $39.99 each
  • PlayStation 4 Dual Charging Station $19.99 Save $5

Nintendo:

  • Nintendo Switch Console $299.99 + Free SanDisk 128GB Memory Card
  • Nintendo 2DS XL $129.99 Save $20

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Tomb Raider $24.99
  • Tomb Raider 4K $29.99
  • Love Simon $19.99
  • Love Simon 4K $24.99
  • The Strangers: Prey at Night $19.99 Save $8
  • Sherlock Gnomes $19.99 Save $5
  • Forrest Gump 4K $24.99 Save $3
  • Terminator Genisys 4K $24.99 Save $3

ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 06:45 PM

finally we can see what best buy can do without GCU in the way


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM

Thanks Tyrok. Pretty good on Monster Hunter.

Dustin Echoes  

Dustin Echoes

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

finally we can see what best buy can do without GCU in the way


Is this kinda like the MAGA argument?
"Finally we can see what a president can do without that pesky constitution in the way"
Master Chief: Did anyone else make it?

Cortana: Scanning...just Dustin Echoes...

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM

Is this kinda like the MAGA argument?
"Finally we can see what a president can do without that pesky constitution in the way"


#NotMyBestBuy
#MBBGA

PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted Yesterday, 07:02 PM

Love simon 4k $19.99 next week? Is showing $24.99 online right now.
Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM

Love simon 4k $19.99 next week? Is showing $24.99 online right now.

Typo. :D


skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM

Is Monster Hunter: World worth $32 with GCU or should I wait for a possible Christmas in July sale? 


Thomas96  

Thomas96

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

almost tempted to pick up Destiny 2.   


udis  

udis

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

I'd prob hold esp if you aren't in a rush to play it. It's floated around this price a couple times already

Is Monster Hunter: World worth $32 with GCU or should I wait for a possible Christmas in July sale?


CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM

Bought a Horizon Hot-Wheels X1 S during the post-Christmas $189 sale w/ 30% off Cartwheel stack at Target back in January, still haven't opened it yet. Forza 7 at that price may finally convince me to do it. Thanks, OP!

Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 07:29 PM

Sorry if this is a weird or lame question but can people share gamers club unlocked?  I want to buy a game from BB but don't have GCU.  Can someone PM me their code or number or whatever it is that you need?  It's about to end right so might as well stick it to them buy sharing your code so everyone else can get as much discounts as possible.


CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

Sorry if this is a weird or lame question but can people share gamers club unlocked? I want to buy a game from BB but don't have GCU. Can someone PM me their code or number or whatever it is that you need? It's about to end right so might as well stick it to them buy sharing your code so everyone else can get as much discounts as possible.


^found the guy that killed GCU

Destro14  

Destro14

Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM

Sorry if this is a weird or lame question but can people share gamers club unlocked?  I want to buy a game from BB but don't have GCU.  Can someone PM me their code or number or whatever it is that you need?  It's about to end right so might as well stick it to them buy sharing your code so everyone else can get as much discounts as possible.

 

GCU is attached to your Best Buy account, there is no number or code, it automatically takes the discount off at check out. So in essence you are asking someone for access to their account. You could find a friend that has it and have them use their account to get you the game you want since you can buy up to three copies of a game with the discount, and them pay them back.


strait edge follower  

strait edge follower

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM

I still have almost 2 years left of my gcu and I’m saddened that it will probably get cut off before it expires :(
Destro14  

Destro14

Posted Yesterday, 07:46 PM

I still have almost 2 years left of my gcu and I’m saddened that it will probably get cut off before it expires :(

 

Do you think they will avoid telling everyone the cutoff date until last minute to avoid a rush of discounted preorders?


eulogywerd21  

eulogywerd21

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

Bought MHW at launch and was none too impressed with the performance on regular Xbox One. Can anyone speak to the post launch patches improving the experience. Either PS4 Pro or Xbox One X owners, as I have both.


strait edge follower  

strait edge follower

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

Do you think they will avoid telling everyone the cutoff date until last minute to avoid a rush of discounted preorders?


That would be the wisest thing to do from their standpoint but consumer trust issues will arise once the news gets around if a proper explanation and compensation isn’t given to us consumers
Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM

GCU is attached to your Best Buy account, there is no number or code, it automatically takes the discount off at check out. So in essence you are asking someone for access to their account. You could find a friend that has it and have them use their account to get you the game you want since you can buy up to three copies of a game with the discount, and them pay them back.

Oh okay then. I didn't know how it worked. Thanks for letting me know. 


Kylearan  

Kylearan

Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM

Sorry if this is a weird or lame question but can people share gamers club unlocked?  I want to buy a game from BB but don't have GCU.  Can someone PM me their code or number or whatever it is that you need?  It's about to end right so might as well stick it to them buy sharing your code so everyone else can get as much discounts as possible.

 

With BB really cracking down and banning accounts, this is a huge ask.

 

No offense, but I'd guess most people, myself included, would only share it with someone we actually know.


kirthew  

kirthew

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

I still have almost 2 years left of my gcu and I’m saddened that it will probably get cut off before it expires :(


I don’t see them ending our GCU. We paid a price for it and they would be face a lot of backlash if they just cancelled it without fulfilling that contract. If anything they would have to refund the prorated amount of the contract.

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 08:23 PM

Didn't Moss already come out? Is this a non-VR version because I wish they'd make one. . .

 

Also, I'd keep an eye out for a possible PM on that samsung TV in case you can make it a sweet deal on the X1X. Wouldn't be hard to place an order online and contact a rep for a PM. . .


MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 08:26 PM

Is there no Steelbook for the Tomb Raider movie?

bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

Is Monster Hunter: World worth $32 with GCU or should I wait for a possible Christmas in July sale?

Worth full $60. Amazing game with hundreds of hours of content

EinCB  

EinCB

Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM

Did Best Buy remove the $1 discount for picking up a video game? Currently in New York, if that matters.


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 09:10 PM

I'd prob hold esp if you aren't in a rush to play it. It's floated around this price a couple times already
Sent from my LG-H918 using Tapatalk


Pretty sure this is the first time it's been this price.

I have 200+ hours, X1X, no performance issues. Switch between resolution and graphics modes.

abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

  • Nintendo Switch Console $299.99 + Free SanDisk 128GB Memory Card

Is this going to be that Switch-branded card or one of the three or four others listed on the website?


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

Is there no Steelbook for the Tomb Raider movie?

Not in the US.

 

Is this going to be that Switch-branded card or one of the three or four others listed on the website?

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6103002


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Did Best Buy remove the $1 discount for picking up a video game? Currently in New York, if that matters.

You selecting shipping in your cart before going to checkout? I Got the $1 off my Horizon Zero Dawn Complete last night when the deal first showed up.


ar4757  

ar4757

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

Is this kinda like the MAGA argument?
"Finally we can see what a president can do without that pesky constitution in the way"


I've never heard that before and it makes no sense considering conservatives are generally the ones in favor of the constitution

Nice deals though Bestbuy

Nice deals though Bestbuy

