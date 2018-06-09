Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #549: Anything Goes!

CAGcast #549: Anything Goes!

The gang talks Vampyr, World of Tanks Mercenaries event, GCU abuse, new Far Cry 5 DLC, Mario Tennis Aces, Pre E3 hype, Philips Hue Sync, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

(YMMV) Best Buy Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE 15.99

By MyMilkMoney, Today, 03:24 AM
wii u tokyo mirage fe best buy ymmv

#1 MyMilkMoney  

MyMilkMoney

Posted Today, 03:24 AM

Hey guys so I went to BB tonight to pick up horizon zero dawn CE. I saw Tokyo Mirage on clearance for 15.99. Tried to get GCU discount but they couldn't do it, saying some bs, "we can't do GCU on clearance items." Still picked it up, saved a few bucks vs online with GCU.


#2 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2421 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted Today, 04:53 AM

Hey guys so I went to BB tonight to pick up horizon zero dawn CE. I saw Tokyo Mirage on clearance for 15.99. Tried to get GCU discount but they couldn't do it, saying some bs, "we can't do GCU on clearance items." Still picked it up, saved a few bucks vs online with GCU.


A very cool game. Unlikely to ever show up on switch, given its horrendous reception in Japan .

HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!

161803_s.gif   200.gif

Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: wii u, tokyo mirage, fe, best buy, ymmv

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy