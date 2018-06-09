Hey guys so I went to BB tonight to pick up horizon zero dawn CE. I saw Tokyo Mirage on clearance for 15.99. Tried to get GCU discount but they couldn't do it, saying some bs, "we can't do GCU on clearance items." Still picked it up, saved a few bucks vs online with GCU.
(YMMV) Best Buy Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE 15.99
Posted Today, 03:24 AM
A very cool game. Unlikely to ever show up on switch, given its horrendous reception in Japan .
|