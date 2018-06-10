Fry's Ads 6/10-16

Posted Today, 05:46 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$79.99

2DS Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$19.96

Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue



$34.99

Vampyr



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Edition

Super Bomberman R (Avail. Tue.)



$39.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$49.96

God of War



$69.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$79.99

Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset



$129.99

Audio Technica ATH-PDG1 Gaming Headset

Audio Technica ATH-PG1 Gaming Headset



$149.99

Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset



$199.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR



$249.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR



$349

PS4 1TB Pro Console



Switch



$9.99

Snakebyte Four:Charge Charging Station



$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99

Snakebyte Starter Kit Pro



$24.99

Hori Travel Pouch: Super Mario Edition

Hori Travel Pouch: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition



$39.99

Megaman Legacy Collection + Megaman Legacy Collection 2



$59.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition



$79.99

Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset



XBox One



$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console - B&M only)

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership



$34.99

Vampyr



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Edition

Super Bomberman R (Avail. Tue.)



$39.99

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition



$59.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$69.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$79.99

Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset



$149.99

Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$249

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$349

XBox One X 1TB Console



PC



$12.99

Enhance Voltaic Blackout Gaming Mouse



$19.99

Enhance Voltaic Gaming Keyboard



$29.88

Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse



$29.99

MSi Interceptor DS4200 Gaming Keyboard

Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard



$69.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

Roccat Horde Aimo Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Razer Mamber Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition

Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset



$149.99

Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



Miscellaneous



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player



Blu-Ray



$4.99

Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)

The Boss (Blu+DVD)

Bridget Jones's Baby Moms (Blu+DVD)

Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)

The Gift (Blu+DVD)

Hail, Caesar! (Blu+DVD)

Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Blu+DVD)

Mother's Day

The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2 (Blu+DVD)

Ride Along (Blu+DVD)

Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)

Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)

War for the Planet of the Apes (Blu+DVD)

Warcraft (Blu+DVD)



$6.99

Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)

Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park (w/ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fandango Cash)

Jurassic Park II: The Lost World

Jurassic Park II: The Lost World (w/ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fandango Cash)

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park III (w/ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fandango Cash)

Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic World (Blu+DVD) (w/ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fandango Cash)



$9.99

12 Strong (Blu+DVD)

The 15:17 to Paris (Blu+DVD)

Alien: Covenant (Blu+DVD)

American Made (Blu+DVD)

Atomic Blonde (Blu+DVD)

The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)

The Boss Baby (Blu+DVD)

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Limited Edition (4K+Blu)

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

Happy Death Day (Blu+DVD)

I, Tonya (Blu+DVD)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4K+Blu)

Logan (Blu+DVD)

Minions (4K+Blu)

Molly's Game (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)

Phantom Thread (Blu+DVD)

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Sing (4K+Blu)

Trolls (Blu+DVD)

Trolls (4K+Blu)

Victoria & Abdul (Blu+DVD)

War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$12.99

The Greatest Showman (Blu+DVD)

Maze Runner: Death Cure (Blu+DVD)

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (Blu+DVD)

The Post (Blu+DVD)

Red Sparrow (Blu+DVD)

The Shape of Water (Blu+DVD)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

Alien: Covenant (4K+Blu)

Battleship (4K+Blu)

Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

Get Out (4K+Blu)

The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)

King Kong (2005) (4K+Blu)

Logan (4K+Blu)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Split (4K+Blu)

Van Helsing (4K+Blu)



$16.99

The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)

Maze Runner: Death Cure (4K+Blu)

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (4K+Blu)

The Post (4K+Blu)

Red Sparrow (4K+Blu)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (4K+Blu)



$18.99

The Incredibles

Inside Out



$19.99

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)

Coco (Blu+DVD)

Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)

Finding Nemo

The Good Dinosaur

Monsters, Inc.

Monsters University

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3



DVD



$14.99

Cars 3

Coco

The Incredibles

