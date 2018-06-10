Fry's Ads 6/10-16

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$79.99
2DS Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$19.96
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix
Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
$34.99
Vampyr
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Edition
Super Bomberman R (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$49.96
God of War
$69.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset
$129.99
Audio Technica ATH-PDG1 Gaming Headset
Audio Technica ATH-PG1 Gaming Headset
$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$199.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR
$249.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
$349
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$9.99
Snakebyte Four:Charge Charging Station
$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Snakebyte Starter Kit Pro
$24.99
Hori Travel Pouch: Super Mario Edition
Hori Travel Pouch: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition
$39.99
Megaman Legacy Collection + Megaman Legacy Collection 2
$59.99
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
$79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset
XBox One
$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console - B&M only)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership
$34.99
Vampyr
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Edition
Super Bomberman R (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$59.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$69.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset
$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$349
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
$12.99
Enhance Voltaic Blackout Gaming Mouse
$19.99
Enhance Voltaic Gaming Keyboard
$29.88
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
$29.99
MSi Interceptor DS4200 Gaming Keyboard
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard
$69.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
Roccat Horde Aimo Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Razer Mamber Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset
$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
Miscellaneous
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player
Blu-Ray
$4.99
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
The Boss (Blu+DVD)
Bridget Jones's Baby Moms (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)
The Gift (Blu+DVD)
Hail, Caesar! (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Blu+DVD)
Mother's Day
The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2 (Blu+DVD)
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
War for the Planet of the Apes (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
$6.99
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park (w/ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fandango Cash)
Jurassic Park II: The Lost World
Jurassic Park II: The Lost World (w/ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fandango Cash)
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park III (w/ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fandango Cash)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD) (w/ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fandango Cash)
$9.99
12 Strong (Blu+DVD)
The 15:17 to Paris (Blu+DVD)
Alien: Covenant (Blu+DVD)
American Made (Blu+DVD)
Atomic Blonde (Blu+DVD)
The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)
The Boss Baby (Blu+DVD)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Limited Edition (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Happy Death Day (Blu+DVD)
I, Tonya (Blu+DVD)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4K+Blu)
Logan (Blu+DVD)
Minions (4K+Blu)
Molly's Game (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)
Phantom Thread (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Trolls (Blu+DVD)
Trolls (4K+Blu)
Victoria & Abdul (Blu+DVD)
War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$12.99
The Greatest Showman (Blu+DVD)
Maze Runner: Death Cure (Blu+DVD)
Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (Blu+DVD)
The Post (Blu+DVD)
Red Sparrow (Blu+DVD)
The Shape of Water (Blu+DVD)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
Alien: Covenant (4K+Blu)
Battleship (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
King Kong (2005) (4K+Blu)
Logan (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
$16.99
The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)
Maze Runner: Death Cure (4K+Blu)
Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (4K+Blu)
The Post (4K+Blu)
Red Sparrow (4K+Blu)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (4K+Blu)
$18.99
The Incredibles
Inside Out
$19.99
Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)
Coco (Blu+DVD)
Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)
Finding Nemo
The Good Dinosaur
Monsters, Inc.
Monsters University
Toy Story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
DVD
$14.99
Cars 3
Coco
The Incredibles
Fry's Ads 6/10-16
