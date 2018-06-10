Dragon's Crown Pro Best Buy - $29.99/$23.99 GCU Save $1 w/in store pick up
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
Great price for a great game. You can probably still do a price adjustment for it if you bought it at launch.
Posted Today, 02:25 PM
+1 to this. I got it when it came out on PS3 and bought this right away, but definitely getting price adjusted. This reminds me of Golden Axe with RPG elements.
Also, for those who may care, the trophy list isn't new - it's tied to the PS3/Vita list from 2013.
Posted Today, 03:28 PM
Posted Today, 03:28 PM
Posted Today, 04:11 PM
Is the Steelbook case standard on this?
Not steelbook but ita the version with metal case. I'm probably in though this game could have used some content additions for this release.
Posted Today, 04:16 PM
Yep, for Elite members or higher you can get a PM as it is only 25 days after launch. Just got the $16 difference refunded on my order and that's a steal for such a great game. Guess it didn't sell at all this time around though since it dropped so hard this fast. Shame really.
Posted Today, 04:21 PM
Posted Today, 04:25 PM
besides the graphics enhanced, are there any new differences from the PS3 version?
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
Posted Today, 04:28 PM
besides the graphics enhanced, are there any new differences from the PS3 version?
None - essentially the same game without any enhancements aside from graphics.
Posted Today, 04:34 PM
Posted Today, 04:37 PM
Is this like the ps3 version where you have to beat it to unlock multiplayer?
You had to get to around the half-way point in PS3 and it's the same on PS4 unfortunately. THAT should've definitely been unlocked from the start in this.
Posted Today, 04:39 PM
besides the graphics enhanced, are there any new differences from the PS3 version?
not really. stick with the cheaper ps3
Posted Today, 05:11 PM
besides the graphics enhanced, are there any new differences from the PS3 version?
Better orchestral soundtrack, 60 fps, and DS4 touchpad integration.
Posted Today, 05:19 PM
Did the price adjustment from my preordered copy and got back $16.96 including tax. Pretty sweet deal for the game this soon after launch. For those wondering the metal case has some really nice embossing on it. Highly recommended (game is great too)!
Posted Today, 06:51 PM
not really. stick with the cheaper ps3
Not to mention the free multiplayer with PS3, and the fact that you can still play with the new influx of PS4 players.
Posted Today, 07:03 PM
That feeling when you are an elite plus member at Best Buy but you bought a game from Amazon instead.
Definitely a great deal though.
Posted Today, 08:19 PM
Is there a way to get a PM over the phone?
Posted Today, 08:23 PM
Thanks for the info. I, too, got a price adjustment on my pre-ordered game and got back $17 with tax. Wish all new releases dropped this fast to get those price adjustments.