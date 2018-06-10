Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #549: Anything Goes!

CAGcast #549: Anything Goes!

The gang talks Vampyr, World of Tanks Mercenaries event, GCU abuse, new Far Cry 5 DLC, Mario Tennis Aces, Pre E3 hype, Philips Hue Sync, and so much more!

Dragon's Crown Pro Best Buy - $29.99/$23.99 GCU Save $1 w/in store pick up

By redraid8, Today, 02:20 PM

#1 redraid8   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   74 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

redraid8

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6180405

Great price for a great game. You can probably still do a price adjustment for it if you bought it at launch.

#2 Donnums   Great Scott! CAGiversary!   601 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Donnums

Posted Today, 02:25 PM

+1 to this. I got it when it came out on PS3 and bought this right away, but definitely getting price adjusted. This reminds me of Golden Axe with RPG elements.

 

Also, for those who may care, the trophy list isn't new - it's tied to the PS3/Vita list from 2013.


#3 EMJP23  

EMJP23

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

At that price, I’m in. Thanks for the heads up!

#4 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   4909 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

Is the Steelbook case standard on this?

#5 Fatbot3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3355 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Fatbot3

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

Is the Steelbook case standard on this?


Not steelbook but ita the version with metal case. I'm probably in though this game could have used some content additions for this release.

#6 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13336 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

Yep, for Elite members or higher you can get a PM as it is only 25 days after launch. Just got the $16 difference refunded on my order and that's a steal for such a great game. Guess it didn't sell at all this time around though since it dropped so hard this fast. Shame really.


#7 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7676 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 04:21 PM

Nice deal. Had this on my PSTV but have kind of retired that for now with too many things hooked up to my TV. Wanted to get this when it came out but $49.99 was too much for me. This is what I wanted to pay for a rebuy. Sold.

#8 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1213 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

besides the graphics enhanced, are there any new differences from the PS3 version?


#9 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2858 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

Ah geez; they're making it really hard for me to pass this up. But it's the exact same game I have on Vita, with just some visual improvements..

#10 Donnums   Great Scott! CAGiversary!   601 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Donnums

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

besides the graphics enhanced, are there any new differences from the PS3 version?

None - essentially the same game without any enhancements aside from graphics.


#11 Nine Lives   Making Kawaii Lolis sweat CAGiversary!   532 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

Nine Lives

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

Is this like the ps3 version where you have to beat it to unlock multiplayer?

#12 Donnums   Great Scott! CAGiversary!   601 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Donnums

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

Is this like the ps3 version where you have to beat it to unlock multiplayer?

You had to get to around the half-way point in PS3 and it's the same on PS4 unfortunately. THAT should've definitely been unlocked from the start in this.


#13 agentghost   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5042 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

agentghost

Posted Today, 04:39 PM

besides the graphics enhanced, are there any new differences from the PS3 version?

not really. stick with the cheaper ps3


#14 Supplice   Hi-Fi CAGiversary!   4569 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Supplice

Posted Today, 05:11 PM

besides the graphics enhanced, are there any new differences from the PS3 version?

Better orchestral soundtrack, 60 fps, and DS4 touchpad integration. :)


#15 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11193 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:19 PM

Did the price adjustment from my preordered copy and got back $16.96 including tax.  Pretty sweet deal for the game this soon after launch.  For those wondering the metal case has some really nice embossing on it.  Highly recommended (game is great too)!


#16 Kirin Lemon   世界を革命する者 CAGiversary!   5052 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Kirin Lemon

Posted Today, 06:51 PM

not really. stick with the cheaper ps3


Not to mention the free multiplayer with PS3, and the fact that you can still play with the new influx of PS4 players.
#17 NeloDiavolo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   297 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

NeloDiavolo

Posted Today, 07:03 PM

That feeling when you are an elite plus member at Best Buy but you bought a game from Amazon instead.  :oldman:

 

Definitely a great deal though. 


#18 Perfect*Ending   Cute Kelly CAGiversary!   2399 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Perfect*Ending

Posted Today, 08:19 PM

Is there a way to get a PM over the phone?


#19 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3643 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Thanks for the info. I, too, got a price adjustment on my pre-ordered game and got back $17 with tax. Wish all new releases dropped this fast to get those price adjustments.


